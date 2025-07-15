Sevilla finds left back: deal closed

Sevilla FC has taken a key step in their sports planning for the 2025/26 season. After weeks of searching, probing, and uncertainty, the sports management led by Antonio Cordón has finally completed the signing of a left-back, one of the most needed positions in the current squad.

The Nervion club, very limited by financial fair play and the lack of salary margin, had chosen to explore the free agent market. After analyzing various options and evaluating profiles with European experience, tactical reliability, and zero transfer cost, the club has already made a final decision.

Almeyda asked for reinforcements, Cordón responds

The coach Matías Almeyda had conveyed since the start of preseason the urgent need to strengthen the left flank, where he only had Adrià Pedrosa, an irregular, inconsistent player who also doesn't have the full trust of the coaching staff.

| XCatalunya, Sevilla FC

In recent days, several names have been strongly rumored. Among them, the veteran Nicolás Tagliafico, whose contract with Olympique de Lyon is ending. However, the Argentine's salary demands and his desire to play European competition quickly took him away from Nervion. Action had to be taken quickly... Sevilla did just that.

Experience in Europe and versatile profile

The new signing arrives after having completed a more than remarkable season in Ligue 1, where he was a regular starter for his team and accumulated more than 2,515 yds. (2,300 m) of playing time. Although he didn't score any goals, he did provide seven assists, which shows his offensive mindset and ability to join the attack with good judgment.

| @sevillafc

His adaptation to European soccer is complete, since he arrived in France at the beginning of 2023, and since then he has shown solidity, consistency, and good physical performance. In addition, he has international experience with his national team and has played in continental competitions.

A smart move for tough times

The key to the move has been the cost: the player arrives at zero cost, free of contract after ending his relationship with his previous club. There will be no transfer fee and the agreed salary fits within the new financial limits imposed by LaLiga on the Andalusian team.

With this signing, Sevilla not only gains a reliable defender, but also a versatile resource to cover the entire left wing if necessary. His arrival even allows Pedrosa to be moved to a more secondary role or for the club to seek an exit for him in the remaining transfer window.

Other clubs were also on the lookout

The player wasn't only on Sevilla's radar. According to sources close to the deal, teams like Rennes in France and River Plate in Argentina had also shown interest. However, Sevilla was the club that acted with the most determination and speed, closing the deal.

The player had prioritized returning to play in a competitive league like LaLiga, where he hopes to keep the level he showed in France and earn a spot in the next draft for his national team. The deal was sealed this week and his presentation at Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán is already expected in the coming days.

It's official: Sevilla sign Gabriel Suazo

After days of rumors, speculation, and leaks in the press, the club has made the signing of Gabriel Suazo as a new Sevilla FC player official. The Chilean left-back signs until June 2027 and has already passed his medical examination.

Suazo thus becomes the first major reinforcement for Almeyda this summer. A player who arrives with no transfer fee, but with a lot of soccer in his boots. In Nervion, they trust he will be an immediate success... the Chilean is eager to show it. Suazo is already a Sevilla player.