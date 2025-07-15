Simeone insists on his signing: Atlético de Madrid revives an old desire

Atlético Madrid, in this summer transfer window, needs to reinvent their attack under Diego Simeone's demands. Ángel Correa's departure to Tigres and Rodrigo De Paul's upcoming exit to Inter Miami have left a creative gap that the coach is looking to fill with precision.

In this search, a name from Atlético's past has resurfaced as a top option, a young Argentine. His profile is back in the spotlight and is generating expectations among both the fans and the Metropolitano's offices.

Why is he being mentioned again in Madrid?

Thiago Almada was one of Simeone's first targets in 2024, before his transfer to Lyon from Botafogo was finalized. Today, after a season in Ligue 1 with 2 goals and 5 assists in 20 matches, the Argentine has returned to Europe with drive and ambition. Atlético have already made contact to learn about his conditions, according to confirmations from Fabrizio Romano.

| Google Imagenes, XCatalunya

In addition, his desire to return to the Old Continent and Benfica's strong interest (with an offer of around €28M) have put Atleti in a long-distance race for his signing. The player's profile, as you'll see below, fits perfectly.

Tactical importance: creativity and runs from deep

He is a creative forward with great dribbling ability, vision, and the capacity to arrive in the box from deep. The number 10 for Argentina has started in the team's recent matches, scoring 4 goals in 10 games. Experts consider him a natural replacement for Correa.

His versatility allows him to play on the wing and in the attacking midfield, bringing freshness and dynamism to the attack. In addition, his international experience and recent titles (Copa Libertadores and World Cup) reinforce his competitive quality. However, Atlético will have to pay several million if they want to sign the Argentine.

Financial conditions and Atlético's decision timeline

Botafogo, who own his rights until 2029, have set Almada's price between €35–40M, an amount Atlético would have to match if they want to close the deal. This is far from the minimum of €20M paid in 2024, so the club will have to weigh whether to prioritize this investment over other alternatives like Calder-Pardo or Palacios.

| Botafogo

The deal is still in the contact phase, with no formal offer, and the ball is in Metropolitano's court. The Madrid side must present a convincing contract that satisfies everyone and persuades Almada to wear the red and white.

Market context: De Paul and Correa as catalysts

De Paul's move to Inter Miami and Correa's definitive departure add urgency to the signing. Simeone is looking to restore offensive balance by adding creativity to the midfield and transitions. Almada offers that profile with youth—24 years old (24 años)—and long-term potential.

Meanwhile, Benfica remains a rival in the negotiations, positioned with a solid proposal. The financial factor could tip the scales, although Atlético have sporting arguments to sway the player's decision.

The answer will come in the next few weeks, when it is decided whether the club will meet the €35–40M price. If the deal goes through, Metropolitano's fans could see a creative and energetic attacking midfielder, the type of player Simeone has always valued.