Urgent request from Xabi Alonso to Florentino Pérez for a signing by Real Madrid

Real Madrid, after also failing to leave a good impression at the Club World Cup, keeps its focus on the next challenge: strengthening a defense that has raised significant doubts. The tournament exposed weaknesses at the back and has forced the coaching staff to reconsider their priorities in the summer transfer market. The desire to compete in all competitions at the highest level demands immediate solutions, and the board knows that every detail can make the difference in a season where the objectives leave no room for error.

Meanwhile, as the offices at Valdebebas consider alternatives, Xabi Alonso's voice resonates strongly. The coach, always alert to details, has already identified the team's weak points and his message to the club's leadership leaves no room for doubt: It's essential to reinforce the defense this summer in order not to jeopardize the chances of success in the 2025/26 season. The request isn't generic; it has a specific name that returns to the spotlight in the transfer market: Ibrahima Konaté.

Interest in Ibrahima Konaté accelerates after the Club World Cup

According to OKDiario, the coach from Tolosa has asked Florentino Pérez to bring forward the arrival of the French center-back, currently at Liverpool. Although there was already a verbal agreement for his signing as a free agent in June 2026, Real Madrid's performance at the Club World Cup has convinced Xabi Alonso that the backline needs immediate reinforcements. Huijsen's performance was the positive note of the tournament, but the doubts surrounding Asencio, combined with the lack of trust in Alaba and the physical condition of Rüdiger and Militao, have prompted a shift in strategy.

Konaté, who has already rejected several contract extension offers from the Reds, has shown his willingness to wear white. However, the operation is complicated by Liverpool's stance. The English club, aware of its player's contract situation, has valued him at around €60 million (about $65 million), a high figure considering the center-back's contract ends next year.

Debate at Valdebebas: sign now or wait until summer 2026

Within Real Madrid's leadership, there are divided opinions. While Xabi Alonso considers it urgent to strengthen the heart of the defense, the board advocates patience and financial control. The initial plan was to wait for Konaté to become a free agent in 2026, following the model used in recent years with signings like David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger, and Kylian Mbappé. All arrived at Bernabéu on a free transfer, saving significant amounts in transfer fees.

However, the lack of reliable alternatives for the center-back position has reopened the debate. Asencio, who was a bet for the future, hasn't convinced in the latest tournament. Rüdiger and Alaba are dealing with physical problems due to age, and Militao is still trying to regain his best form after two serious injuries. Even Tchouaméni has had to drop back on several occasions, showing inconsistent performance in the defensive line.

Liverpool, meanwhile, is already aware of the center-back's intentions. According to reports, those at Anfield aren't pleased with the idea of losing a defensive pillar without receiving income, and after the experience with Alexander-Arnold—who also left for Madrid—they're looking to secure financial gain before his departure. The price demanded for the transfer seems prohibitive for a sporting management that prioritizes long-term planning and financial control.

Despite everything, Xabi Alonso isn't giving up and trusts the club will make a final effort to secure the center-back's arrival this very summer. The future of the white defense could depend on the flexibility of the parties and Florentino Pérez's negotiating skills in an increasingly unpredictable market.