UD Las Palmas fans say enough after learning this about Jesé

UD Las Palmas is starting the season in the Second Division with a tense atmosphere. After a painful relegation that left many wounds unhealed, the club is looking to rebuild and return as soon as possible to the elite of Spanish soccer. However, far from generating excitement, the decisions made in the offices have ignited a significant part of the fanbase.

Just a few weeks before the start of the official competition, the sporting management has opted for several signings, including two names that, far from sparking enthusiasm, have unleashed the indignation of many supporters: the return of Jesé Rodríguez and Jonathan Viera. Both footballers know the club well, but they also carry a recent past full of controversies, underperformance, and contentious departures.

Returns that divide and generate distrust

Jesé, 32 years old, is returning to UD Las Palmas for the third time. He does so after a lackluster stint in Malaysia, where he played for Johor DT, a team where Viera was also present. In his 13 matches played, the former PSG and Real Madrid player only scored four goals, far from the level expected of a star signing in the Second Division.

Meanwhile, Viera will turn 36 in October and is returning for his sixth spell at the club. His previous departure, marked by his clash with García Pimienta and the loss of leadership in the locker room, had already left a mark on the fanbase. The sporting management acknowledged that they didn't initially consider him for the project, but president Miguel Ángel Ramírez forced his return.

This kind of decision has triggered a storm of criticism on social media, where season ticket holders feel disregarded. The widespread feeling is that friendship and the past are being rewarded over performance and serious sporting planning.

Fans express their exhaustion on social media

The reaction hasn't taken long. On X (formerly Twitter), dozens of users have expressed their outrage over Jesé's signing, which they consider an incomprehensible move. Some are directly asking when they can return their season ticket, while others speak of "shame" or even "mockery" toward the fans.

One of the harshest comments claimed that the team "laughs in the fans' faces more every day." Another, in a sarcastic tone, stated that he had decided to become a season ticket holder for the 19 rival teams in the Second Division to support anyone but UD.

There are also voices denouncing that players like Viera, with proven performance, deserve respect, but not at the expense of pushing aside young academy players in favor of names that no longer guarantee anything. The club's management is seen as erratic, disconnected from the stadium's sentiment, and disconnected from the goal of building a competitive squad to achieve promotion.

Despite the media focus on Jesé and Viera, the truth is that Las Palmas has made several promising signings. Players like Jeremía Recoba, Edward Cedeño, or Adam Arvelo have joined, all under 23 years old, in a clear commitment to youth and the future. Profiles with experience in competitive leagues have also been added, such as Sergio Barcia, Amatucci, or goalkeeper Adri Suárez, who comes from Villarreal CF C. The mix between young players with potential and veterans with experience could bring balance to the team if managed wisely.