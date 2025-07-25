Espanyol's imminent signing, signs today: Manolo González already has a new winger

The transfer market keeps bringing surprises and relevant news, especially in Cornellà-El Prat, where RCD Espanyol is wrapping up a summer full of strategic moves to consolidate an ambitious sports project. The blanquiazul squad keeps fine-tuning their roster for a campaign in which they aim to settle in the elite and avoid struggling so much to secure their place.

In recent hours, the perico club has definitively sped up negotiations with Tyrhys Dolan, the English winger who recently ended his contract with Blackburn Rovers from the English Championship. According to journalist Luca Bendoni from SkySport, the footballer is in Barcelona to undergo the medical examination prior to his signing, an essential step before sealing the final agreement.

Dolan, youth and proven experience in England

Tyrhys Dolan, at 23 years old, has accumulated extensive experience in the demanding Championship, one of the most competitive leagues in Europe. His performance in recent seasons with Blackburn Rovers supports the bet made by Espanyol's sporting management. In five seasons with the English team, Dolan has played 191 official matches, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists.

| Rovers TV

During the last campaign, he particularly stood out, scoring 7 goals and providing 6 assists in 44 matches. These numbers confirm his constant development since he signed his first professional contract with Blackburn in 2020, becoming a regular in the tactical schemes of the English team and showing his ability to handle the competitive pressure of an intense and challenging league.

Training in top English academies

Tyrhys Dolan began his football training in prestigious English soccer academies, passing through clubs such as Manchester City, Burnley, and Preston North End. However, it was at Blackburn Rovers where he found the perfect environment to grow as a professional, quickly standing out for his technical skills and his personality on the field.

His talent did not go unnoticed in the United Kingdom, since during this transfer market other prestigious clubs such as Bristol City, Celtic, and Rangers had shown interest in him. However, Espanyol's speed and determination in negotiating and closing his signing have allowed Dolan to be in the Catalan capital today, ready to wear the blanquiazul jersey.

Ideal profile for the blanquiazul attack

The team led by Manolo González has sought throughout the summer transfer window to especially strengthen their offensive line, aware of the need to add fast and unbalancing profiles. In this context, Dolan fits perfectly with what is required: speed, dribbling, verticality, and the ability to create clear chances from the wing, something essential for the play style the perico coach wants to implement.

With this addition, Dolan joins other important names who have arrived during this window, such as, among others, Roberto Fernández from SC Braga, Ramón Terrats on loan from Villarreal, José Salinas from Elche, and the important contract renewals of Javi Puado and Leandro Cabrera. These moves reflect a clear intention to improve the team's competitiveness, combining youth, talent, and experience to face the demanding upcoming season with guarantees.