U-turn with Frenkie de Jong at Barça: Deco sets deadline

In the life of major clubs, there's always some pending issue that sets the course for the summer. FC Barcelona is no exception to that rule. In 2025, the sporting management is working against the clock to make sure Hansi Flick's project has the most decisive players in the locker room. Stability, at this moment, is considered essential to face a new cycle of success.

Not long ago, the relationship between Frenkie de Jong and Camp Nou was going through its darkest hours. Doubts about his performance and his influence on the team were a constant topic of debate. Some fans even questioned his continuity last summer. However, the last season has marked a turning point. De Jong, after overcoming physical problems and an ankle injury, has established himself as an undisputed starter. He has shown his best version since he arrived at Barça, becoming the axis around which the midfield revolves.

Coach Hansi Flick has no doubts: he wants to build his project around him and Pedri, convinced that their quality and vision can make the difference in big matches. In the locker room, De Jong has also grown in leadership, becoming the third captain and earning the respect of both teammates and fans.

The negotiation stalls: economic problems and salary, the main obstacle for the renewal

The club appears to be calm, but the sporting management can't afford distractions. De Jong's contract ends in 2026. However, Barça wants to secure his continuity as soon as possible. In this regard, according to El Nacional, Deco himself, the sporting director, has set a very clear deadline: December 2025. If there's no agreement by then, De Jong could freely negotiate with any club starting in January.

The player's desire to stay in Barcelona is firm. But the main problem lies in the numbers. De Jong signed one of the highest salaries in the squad during Bartomeu's tenure, with deferred amounts that directly affect the salary cap. The club wants to renew him, but also adjust those conditions to the new economic context. This is where the positions diverge. The player's camp understands the situation, but they're not willing to give up what they consider fair after years of dedication and commitment.

Flick and Deco, united but under pressure: avoiding a case like Dembélé or Gavi

The lessons from the past remain very present in the offices at Camp Nou. Barça already experienced complicated episodes with Dembélé's departure or Gavi's late renewal. Now they don't want to take risks. Flick has been clear in his internal messages: De Jong is essential and the club must do everything possible to keep him. But Deco, realistic, reminds everyone that sporting and economic planning must go hand in hand. If there's no signature before December, the sporting management will consider other options, although that idea isn't even being considered by the coaching staff.

The relationship between the parties is cordial. There are no public pressures or media ultimatums, but the clock is ticking and the need to make decisions is increasing. Meanwhile, the fans are watching every step in the negotiation closely, knowing that De Jong's continuity could set Barça's ceiling in the coming years.