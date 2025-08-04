More photos of Barça's players together in Ibiza: everyone says the same thing

A series of images shared on social media and published by digital media outlets have placed several Barça footballers in Ibiza, showing camaraderie in a Mediterranean summer setting. The photographs, taken at seaside restaurants and aboard a yacht heading to Formentera, convey a relaxed atmosphere. Still, without context, they don't clarify the exact reason for the stay on their own.

What happened between these Barça footballers in Ibiza

At least six first-team footballers gathered at a popular seaside restaurant. According to El Nacional, Vicky López, Jana Fernández, Cata Coll, Clàudia Pina, Patri Guijarro, and Salma Paralluelo were apparently there sharing a table, toasting to the summer. The images captured by paparazzi and social media then include that same group enjoying themselves on the deck of a yacht heading to Formentera. There are selfies with a sea view and shots that alternate between spontaneity and a planned pose.

Instagram stories shared by Patri Guijarro showed a scene of camaraderie in Ibiza: "In good company this last week of vacation ❤️‍🏝️", she wrote, tagging the official FC Barcelona Femení account from the deck of a yacht⛄. This post was reposted by the club and quickly caused interaction on social media, reaching more than 14,000 "likes" and dozens of comments admiring the group's good atmosphere.

What some interpreted as a tag that "damaged the group's image" actually reinforced their public cohesion. Followers on fan accounts and specialized digital media expressed their joy at seeing them together under multiple photos. Many saw their pride reflected in a team that shines both on and off the field, and the elegance of women's soccer turned into a summer image. The recurring message was clear: unity, professionalism, and camaraderie, not scandal.

Neither scandal nor permissiveness

Where the club hasn't shared these images is on their official Facebook and Instagram feeds. FC Barcelona Femení has shared images of footballers like Aitana Bonmatí or Alexia Putellas enjoying their vacations, but hasn't published any snapshots featuring the entire group that was photographed in Ibiza. The only thing related to that getaway that has appeared under the club's name was Patri Guijarro's story.

Barça hasn't taken a position regarding the debate on social media. They haven't refuted users who believed the photographs damaged the club's image, nor have there been clarifications from any of them. Rather than generating controversy, this seems to confirm an image of unity, professionalism, and calm management of their public exposure.

| @FCBfemeni, Kika Nazareth

A summer tradition behind the images

This isn't the first time Women's Barça has chosen Ibiza to end a triumphant season. In previous years, footballers like Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso have already met on the island after decisive matches. So, it's already a tradition. After titles like the Champions League and Copa, come days without soccer, among friends and with plenty of sea.

These kinds of gatherings have become increasingly frequent, amplified on social media, and, apparently, without any intention of scandal. Barça has managed to capitalize on that summer image to strengthen their brand of cohesion among their women's team on social media, always attracting the youngest among their audience. It remains to be seen whether the group will return to training with Pere Romeu after a few days off. Or, on the other hand, if they'll still have a few more days to enjoy yachts and friends.

The summer goes on and the women's squad will get the ball back. This episode starring the footballers combines success, camaraderie, and an idyllic destination. It shows the public what's behind a title: a future with friendships that last longer than a summer.