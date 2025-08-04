Hansi Flick delivers a surprise at Barça - Daegu: the future star who's a starter

Barcelona faces their last friendly in Asia, strengthening their preseason with unexpected rotations. Planning and tactical surprises are now the main features of the summer expedition. The German coach has wanted to reward a player's great performance by placing him in the starting line-up for the last match of the tour.

Current context and preparation in Asia

The 2025/26 season is approaching with renewed challenges and objectives. With pressure to register signings such as Joan García, Rashford, and Bardghji, the club has experienced turbulent weeks due to financial limitations and the prolonged absence of Ter Stegen. Nevertheless, the performance in this preseason shows a squad that is growing.

Hansi Flick has intensified training, with double sessions and only a break on Wednesday. There is visible physical wear in some players, such as Íñigo Martínez or Eric García. The German coach wants the team to return from Asia in optimal condition.

| XCatalunya, Canva

Offensive dominance and rival weakness

The big wins over Vissel Kobe (1‑3) and FC Seoul (3‑7) have set the tone. Barça has scored 10 goals in just two matches, giving Flick confidence to close this tour on a high note.

In front of them, Daegu FC are going through a crisis. They have gone more than 10 matches without a win in the K‑League, with several consecutive defeats without scoring. Their performance is weak, and the outlook doesn't favor them.

Line-up revealed: surprise with Dro and starting eleven

In their third friendly, Flick has finally kept the offensive scheme. The team will line up as follows from the start:

Joan García; Balde; Ronald Araujo; Koundé; Gavi; Frenkie de Jong; Gerard Martín; Raphinha; Lewandowski; Lamine Yamal and, as a surprise, Dro starting as a winger or attacking midfielder.

| Canva

What the chosen line-up brings to each phase of the game

The defense will show balance, with the experience of Araujo and Koundé combined with the projection of Balde and Gerard Martín. In midfield, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong ensure control and smooth transition. In attack, the Yamal‑Raphinha‑Lewandowski trio provides speed, verticality, and finishing. The inclusion of Dro brings unpredictability and an alternative attacking vision, especially against Daegu's slow defense.

Tactical features and possible weak points

Flick uses a flexible structure that combines possession and speed in transition. The planned rotation after the first half will allow an assessment of squad depth. However, defensive doubts still persist after conceding three goals against Seoul. The humidity and heat could also affect the team's physical pace.

Likewise, the absence of Martínez due to fatigue and the management of the workload for young players such as Cubarsí or Balde are key. Flick had already indicated that some positions are tripled, making tactical decisions more difficult.

Rumors and immediate future after the friendly

The imminent renewal of Frenkie de Jong until 2028 strengthens his importance in the blaugrana project. Joan García could be registered if Ter Stegen is declared out for a long period. Rashford, meanwhile, is looking to score his first goal and establish himself in the squad. After this tour, Barcelona will land in Spain on August 5 and will prepare for the Joan Gamper Trophy against Como on the 10th. Then the league opener against Mallorca will come on August 16.

Final reflection and expectations for the season

Dro's debut as a starter and the trust in rotation reveal a Barça willing to innovate without losing their pillars. This friendly against Daegu may bring surprises and provide clues about the fresh style Flick wants to implement.

Will Barcelona keep their scoring form and polish their weak points before returning to Camp Nou and the start of the league? The question many are asking: Will Dro be able to provide another pleasant surprise and score another goal in the blaugrana jersey?