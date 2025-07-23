Mateo Joseph's U-turn with Betis: Key move by the footballer

In Heliópolis, they know that in order to build a competitive project, they have to make a move before time works against them. Real Betis, immersed in a crucial transfer window, has now set their sights on the forward line. When it seemed like everything was moving too slowly, an unexpected move by the main protagonist could completely change the outlook.

The gesture has been as forceful as it is symbolic: Mateo Joseph didn't board the plane to Germany with the rest of his Leeds United teammates. The Spanish-British forward, a Spain U-21 international, has chosen to stay behind to speed up his departure from the English club. This personal decision confirms the player's desire to seek new challenges away from Elland Road. In short, what we know as declaring himself in rebellion.

Daniel Farke, Leeds's coach, explained that Mateo's decision was voluntary and that, despite the sporting appreciation they have for him, the footballer has made it clear that he wants a change of scenery. "He told us that he's not in the right mental state to train or play at the moment," the coach admitted. The situation has forced the club to rethink their preseason plans, just as they were trying to keep calm amid negotiations with Real Betis.

| Instagram

Real Betis, with everything agreed with the player for weeks

For several weeks, the verdiblanco club and the footballer's representatives have had a preliminary agreement on the personal terms of the contract, according to El Desmarque. Mateo Joseph, who prioritizes returning to Spain due to his family and sporting roots, has turned down other offers while waiting for a definitive signal from Betis. In Heliópolis, they trust that the outcome is getting closer and they keep working quietly to finalize a formula that will convince Leeds.

The main obstacle remains the transfer model. Real Betis offered a loan with a purchase option, a proposal that was rejected by the British club. Leeds only considers a loan with no future commitment or a permanent transfer for an amount between €10 and €15 million. Figures that, as of today, don't fit into Betis's financial plans, as they're not willing to break their financial balance for any player.

The player's rebellion puts Leeds in an uncomfortable situation. Having a footballer on the squad who has openly expressed his desire to leave can create internal tensions. In these types of scenarios, the passage of time usually benefits the buying club. Each day that passes without an agreement, Leeds's market value and negotiating power decrease. Meanwhile, Betis keeps a firm position: they won't raise their offer and will look for time to work in their favor.

With the market open until the end of August, Manuel Pellegrini's side aren't in a hurry. The need to strengthen the forward line is real, but the club has already shown that they won't let themselves be dragged by urgency. If Leeds doesn't give in, Betis will explore other options. If they do, everything is ready to activate the operation immediately.