Cata Coll doesn't hold back: Her unique request for the Germany-Spain Euro Cup match

History is about to write a new page in Zürich. Tonight, the Spanish women's national team is playing for more than just a spot in the Euro Cup final: they're playing for the chance to break a historic curse against Germany. The statistics are clear. There has never been an official victory against the German side, and the memory of the Paris Olympic Games is still present for many players. However, this time, the atmosphere surrounding Montse Tomé's squad is different.

Spain arrives at these semifinals after authoritatively overcoming Switzerland in the quarterfinals. They did so without conceding a single goal and with the return of a key player who missed the entire group stage due to tonsillitis. We're talking about Cata Coll, the goalkeeper who was already decisive in the World Cup and who now seeks to reclaim the spotlight… even beyond the 90 minutes.

Cata Coll wants to take the fifth penalty if there's a shootout

The statement didn't go unnoticed. In a conversation with journalists María Tikas and Andrea Peláez, Barça's goalkeeper made her ambition clear: if the match against Germany is decided by a penalty shootout, she wants to take the fifth one. This statement speaks to the character and confidence with which she's approaching this match. "Cata Coll told us that if there's a penalty shootout, she wants to take the fifth one," they revealed on El Partidazo de COPE.

| RTVE

Her message is surprising not only because it's unusual to see a goalkeeper take on such responsibility. It also reflects the emotional state the keeper is experiencing. Having recovered from tonsillitis that prevented her from playing the three group stage matches, Cata returned against Switzerland with confidence and leadership. Today, she'll once again be a starter against a Germany that has shown weaknesses between the posts.

Germany's weaknesses in penalty shootouts exposed

One of the factors that could influence tonight's match is the vulnerability shown by the German goalkeeper in shootouts. According to reports, the Spanish coaching staff have detected that the German keeper especially struggles with shots from the penalty spot. "We've discovered that the German goalkeeper struggles more when she has to go to the ground in penalty shootouts," sources close to the national team revealed.

Germany had to go through penalties in the quarterfinals against France, and although they secured a spot in the semifinals, their performance wasn't entirely positive. In addition, they're arriving with a squad plagued by absences: Hendrich and Nüsken suspended, Gwinn and Sander injured. This is a critical situation for coach Christian Wück, who only has 19 players available.

Spain, confident against a Germany full of doubts

The Spanish national team also has a significant absence: Laia Aleixandri won't be able to play due to suspension. Despite her absence, Montse Tomé keeps the game plan. An offensive team, with possession and high pressing, against a Germany that will try to hold out with a low block and capitalize on occasional mistakes.

Alexia Putellas's words before the match sum up the mood in the locker room: "We love being pushed to the limit." That limit is closer than ever. History weighs, yes, but the moment is now. Spain has a date with destiny and with the opportunity to reach their first Euro Cup final.

Everything is ready at Stadion Letzigrund in Zürich. Expectations are at their highest. If the match goes to penalties, Cata Coll has already made it clear that she wants to be the protagonist… until the end.