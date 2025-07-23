Now or never: Simeone has wanted him for years, Atlético de Madrid makes a move

Atlético de Madrid have started preseason with an urgent need to rebuild their defense. The accumulated absences of Azpilicueta, Reinildo, and Witsel have left Simeone with little rotation in the back line, a key area for his system. The preseason tests, with Marcos Llorente converted and young Kostis improvising in the center, haven't been enough. The club knows it, and that's why they're speeding up with two names on the table: one is about to be finalized, and the other could take an unexpected turn at the last minute.

Everything pointed to David Hancko becoming one of the most powerful signings of the summer for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia. The agreement with Feyenoord was finalized and the player had already said goodbye to the Dutch locker room. He even traveled to Austria to join his new team's training camp. But in an unusual twist, he was turned away at the team's hotel and wasn't allowed to take part in training sessions either. Feyenoord itself reported the treatment received by the Slovakian center-back, and the club's spokesperson described the situation as "scandalous and unheard of."

The main reason behind the snub seems to be linked to internal changes in Al Nassr's sporting management, where Fernando Hierro's position is uncertain. In any case, the transfer came to nothing, and Hancko had to return to the Netherlands. Not for long: major European clubs like PSG, Chelsea, or Atlético de Madrid have come back for him, and everything indicates that his final destination will be in a top league, as MARCA states.

Simeone doesn't forget Hancko: a desired move postponed

This isn't the first time Hancko has appeared on Atlético's radar. Last summer, he was one of Simeone's main desired signings, although negotiations with Feyenoord didn't end well. The player even showed excitement at the time about playing at the Metropolitano. Now, with the context changed and the door open after the Saudi snub, Atlético are back in the race.

According to Matteo Moretto, there has already been contact between both clubs, although the Madrid club's priority is to finalize the signing of Renato Veiga first, a younger profile but with less experience than the Slovakian international. Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed it, emphasizing that Hancko remains on Atleti's list and that his situation could be unlocked if the deal with Veiga doesn't go through.

Veiga and Hancko: only room for one

Atlético's planning is clear: they'll sign one center-back, not two. Marc Pubill has already arrived as a reinforcement for the right flank, and a double expense on central defense isn't being considered. Renato Veiga, owned by Chelsea, is the advanced option and is liked for his versatility and room for growth. The club doesn't rule out a last-minute change if the economic or contractual conditions aren't convincing.

Meanwhile, Hancko offers a more proven profile. He has been one of Feyenoord's pillars over the last two seasons and his performance in the Champions League has caught the attention of many coaches. At 26 years old, he's in full footballing maturity and has more than 50 matches as an international with Slovakia. His reliability and strength fit what Simeone wants: leadership and security.