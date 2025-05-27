U-turn, Joan Garcia and Barça: Deco finds the solution

This summer's transfer market is shaping up to be especially hectic for LaLiga clubs seeking a change of cycle between the posts. Historic teams such as Real Betis and Valencia CF are working on restructuring their goalkeeping positions, while FC Barcelona is planning a masterstroke with one of the breakout goalkeepers of the season: Joan García. All of this is happening amid the anticipation for the Conference League final for Betis and in a transitional situation for Valencia, which has experienced instability in its squad.

Joan García's leap: From Espanyol revelation to target for the giants

Joan García's name has burst onto the scene following his brilliant campaign at Espanyol, where he was decisive in securing the Pericos' place in LaLiga EA Sports. His youth, reflexes, and ability to stand out under pressure have attracted the attention not only of national giants such as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, but also of international clubs like Arsenal.

According to Radio Sevilla as reported by ElDesmarque, Barça is considering the option of signing Joan García and immediately loaning him to a First Division team that can guarantee him playing time. This is where both Real Betis and Valencia CF emerge as priority destinations. The strategy of the blaugrana club, managed by Deco, aims to secure García's talent for the future, while allowing continued trust in Ter Stegen and Szczesny for one more season.

| RCDE

Betis and Valencia, the leading candidates for the loan

Real Betis is about to finalize the arrival of Álvaro Valles, but the Verdiblanca sporting management still intends to bring in another reliable goalkeeper. Joan García is a priority, as reported by Radio Sevilla and various outlets such as ElDesmarque. The good relationship between Betis and Barça, following several recent agreements, could be key to facilitating the loan. In fact, there is a preferential option favoring the Sevillians, related to previous operations such as Vitor Roque's departure.

However, García's arrival at Betis would depend on two factors: that Barça completes the purchase and that the player himself agrees to share the goal with Valles, taking on the challenge of competing for a spot in a team aiming to consolidate itself among the best in Spain. It is already known that the only sine qua non condition for the Catalan goalkeeper to sign for a team is to be the starting goalkeeper.

Valencia, a strong alternative

Betis is not the only club aiming for Joan García's loan. According to @Corner_Che on social media citing Carrusel Deportivo, Valencia CF is also among the main candidates to receive the goalkeeper on loan. Barça reportedly offered the player the option to move to Mestalla, a possibility that Joan himself would view favorably, since he prioritizes playing time and continuing to grow in the First Division. The fact that competition at Valencia could be less fierce than at Betis adds appeal to the Che proposal.

Mamardashvili is already part of Valencia's history and Carlos Corberán has asked the board to bring in a goalkeeper who can compete with Dimitrievski for the starting spot. Jaume Domenech is also leaving the Blanquinegro squad, so a player for that position must arrive this summer.

The only thing left to determine is whether Joan García, a lifelong Perico, is truly willing to sign for Barça. Surely, Espanyol fans would not be pleased with this decision.