David Bernabéu's clear message about Lamine Yamal: 'You just have to...'

The 2024/2025 season has been one of the most intense and transformative for FC Barcelona in the last decade. The club, immersed in a renewal process under Hansi Flick's leadership, has committed to a project that blends youth and experience, placing a strong emphasis on its youth academy. In the midst of this reconstruction scenario, the figure of a young talent has eclipsed all expectations: a player who has managed, in a very short time, to become the main focus of attention and a tangible hope for Barcelona's future.

Great teams usually have moments in their history when a new generation takes on the challenge of restoring excitement to the fans. In this campaign, Lamine Yamal's emergence has not only accelerated this process but has also sparked a debate: Are we witnessing the beginning of a new era at Camp Nou?

Lamine Yamal: A statistical impact that surprises all of Europe

Throughout the season, Lamine Yamal has been a protagonist in every important match, and his numbers confirm him as one of the most decisive footballers on the continent. According to official data, he has played 55 matches across all competitions (LaLiga, Champions League, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup), achieving 18 goals and no fewer than 25 assists.

This positions him as the most influential under-18 player in European football, even surpassing great prospects like Endrick, and placing himself alongside established names on the world stage. By simply looking at the average of direct goal involvement per minute played, it becomes clear why Lamine Yamal's name is already being mentioned as a candidate for awards such as the Ballon d'Or, alongside figures like Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappé, or even his teammate Raphinha.

David Bernabéu's analysis: Ambition and future at stake

Lamine Yamal's performance has not gone unnoticed by experts. Journalist David Bernabéu recently summed it up on social media with a clear message: "There are only two things to expect from Lamine Yamal: that he stays injury-free and that he has the ambition and takes care of himself enough to remain at the top for 15 years. Because everything else is pure gold."

This reflection highlights what truly matters: Lamine Yamal's talent is indisputable, but the real challenge will be to remain at the elite level and manage the pressure that comes with being Barça's great promise. Bernabéu also highlights the player's performance even in matches without any impact on the standings, emphasizing the young man's ability to perform at his best regardless of the context.

Star renewal and legendary number: the '10' changes hands

The club has not wasted any time in taking steps to secure its gem. The most recent reports indicate that FC Barcelona and Lamine Yamal have already reached an agreement for his renewal under superstar conditions: he will be the highest-paid player on the squad when he comes of age and his contract will be extended until 2031, with a release clause on par with the world's top stars.

However, the most symbolic change will come next season: Lamine Yamal will inherit the '10' jersey, the same one worn by legends such as Leo Messi or Ronaldinho. This gesture reflects the sporting management's absolute confidence and represents an enormous responsibility for any footballer, even more so for a player who is barely over 17 years old.