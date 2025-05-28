Confirmed, Alexander-Arnold is not free: The fortune Florentino will have to pay

Sporting planning at major European clubs rarely leaves room for improvisation. When a major international event such as the Club World Cup approaches, activity in the offices accelerates and strategies can change within hours. At Real Madrid, the constant pursuit of strengthening the squad to compete for every title once again takes center stage at this end of the season.

For months, the possible arrival of one of the world's most outstanding right-backs had become one of the favorite topics in football talk shows and debates. Real Madrid's main advantage was clear: to sign a top player at zero cost. Alexander-Arnold's contract with Liverpool expires on June 30, which, in theory, would allow Florentino Pérez to complete one of those masterful deals so popular with the club's board. However, reality has introduced an unexpected twist to this story.

The reason is none other than the imminent Club World Cup, a tournament that begins on June 13 (6/13) and for which the club doesn't want to miss the opportunity to present its best assets. According to Josep Pedrerol on the program El Chiringuito, the Arnold operation has undergone a definitive acceleration in recent hours so that the player will be available from the very first minute.

| Liverpool FC

An unexpected cost: the urgency clause

Florentino Pérez and his trusted team have had to make a quick decision. For Alexander-Arnold to wear the white jersey during the international tournament, it will be necessary to terminate his contract with Liverpool two weeks earlier than planned. That, inevitably, comes at a price.

As Pedrerol revealed on television: "Arnold will go to the Club World Cup and Real Madrid will pay around 5 million euros because his contract ends on June 30 (6/30). Otherwise, he wouldn't be able to attend the Club World Cup. This is already done." This way, Real Madrid abandons the initial idea of a zero-cost arrival and assumes the payment of a significant sum, although, in the context of the current market and the impact a player of Arnold's caliber can have, it seems a strategic investment that is more than reasonable.

The immediate addition of Alexander-Arnold represents an indisputable leap in quality for the Merengue defense. The Englishman, with experience in major European competitions and a versatility that has even allowed him to play as a midfielder at times this season, brings creativity, vision, and a ball-striking ability that make him one of the most sought-after specialists on the continent.

At Real Madrid, his arrival strengthens a position that in recent years has featured names such as Dani Carvajal, but which needs a reliable replacement given the demanding schedule and participation in international competitions. Additionally, it should be remembered that the Spanish right-back remains injured and that Lucas Vázquez will leave the Castellana club once the Club World Cup ends.

Arnold's signing is not the only open front at the club. As Pedrerol also mentioned in his television appearance, Huijsen's transfer is now official and there is optimism regarding the arrival of Álvaro Carreras, another young prospect who could strengthen the left flank. In this case, the idea is also for him to arrive before the continental tournament.