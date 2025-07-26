180º turn with Vinícius's contract renewal after more demands from the player to Florentino

The atmosphere at Valdebebas has changed radically in just a few days. Vinicius Júnior's contract renewal seemed like a done deal in previous weeks. However, an unexpected request from the Brazilian has forced negotiations to stop and cast doubt on his future.

An almost finished contract, until everything changed

Vinicius signed his last contract renewal in the summer of 2023, extending his deal until 2027. For months, both sides took for granted a new contract that would improve his financial terms. But, according to information from Cadena SER released by Antón Meana and Toño García, the situation soured when the player demanded to earn the same as Kylian Mbappé. The request surprised the board, since the previous agreement matched expectations and didn't include this financial leap.

Until now, Vinicius was earning about 16.5 million USD (15 million euros) net per season and was hoping to raise that figure above 27.5 million USD (25 million euros) to match Mbappé. The request isn't limited to the base salary: it includes a signing bonus and similar terms for image rights.

| Real Madrid

The club replied explicitly: they're not willing to break their current wage structure. They believe the 2024‑25 season hasn't justified that financial demand and, for now, negotiations have been put on hold.

Irregular season and divided opinion in Madrid

The gradual drop in Vinicius's performance in the final part of the season has been a strong argument within the club. His influence on the field has decreased and Xabi Alonso no longer considers him untouchable. Likewise, part of the Madridist environment sees his attitude off the field as problematic.

Critics like Julio Pulido point out that demanding a salary equal to Mbappé's isn't appropriate without showing performance at that level. Meanwhile, Tomás Roncero warns that this request could put at risk the legacy he's built at the club, by creating unnecessary tension between sporting actions and financial demands.

| Twitter, XCatalunya

Saudis on the prowl: a lifeline for the Brazilian's entourage?

From Saudi Arabia, there has been interest in signing Vinicius. Astronomical figures have been mentioned, reaching even 327 million USD (300 million euros) or 382 million USD (350 million euros) for Real Madrid, although no formal offer has been made in recent months. If negotiations with the club fail, that external interest could gain strength, and the summer of 2026 is already shaping up as the deadline to define his future for the benefit of both parties.

The arrival of Mbappé as the new star of the project has made the internal scenario even more complicated. The club fears that matching Vinicius's demands could trigger a wage war among their main stars, with repercussions in the locker room and in future negotiations such as Jude Bellingham's.

For now, Florentino Pérez and the board keep calm. They trust the Brazilian will recover his best form to resume talks. If he doesn't, they'd even be willing to sell him in 2026 to avoid losing him for free in 2027.