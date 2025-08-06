U-turn in the Ter Stegen case: The drastic decision Barça has made

Tension keeps growing around FC Barcelona as preparations for the 2025-2026 season are underway. The relationship between the Catalan club and one of its key figures, goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen, is going through one of its most critical moments, creating uncertainty about the immediate future of the German player at the club.

Ter Stegen, who had already sparked controversy by unilaterally announcing a three-month recovery period after lumbar surgery, has taken another step in this unexpected open war with Barça.

Barça closes the door to dialogue with Ter Stegen

In a radical decision, the blaugrana board has decided to completely remove from their agenda the meeting they had scheduled with the German goalkeeper in an attempt to solve this crisis. According to journalist Víctor Navarro, only a direct request from the player himself could change this stance.

This decision comes after Ter Stegen refused to sign the consent for LaLiga to evaluate his medical file and determine the exact duration of his absence. This consent is crucial, as it would allow Barcelona to use 80% of his salary to ease financial fair play and register Joan García.

Maximum tension at the blaugrana leadership

President Joan Laporta and the entire board of directors are deeply upset with the attitude shown by Ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper's decision, completely unprecedented in LaLiga, surprised Barça's management team negatively, especially during the return flight after playing a friendly in South Korea.

The club's initial stance was conciliatory, hoping that Ter Stegen would reconsider and help solve the issue. However, as hours passed, this attitude changed radically until they decided to cut off all dialogue, putting an end to their patience with the German goalkeeper.

The disciplinary file, in the hands of the legal services

The club's response has been firm and forceful. FC Barcelona's legal services are already studying the immediate opening of a disciplinary file against Ter Stegen for his refusal to provide the medical report. The blaugrana club believes that this decision by the goalkeeper could violate the contractual obligations signed with the club.

In addition, Barça will formally notify the player about the possible legal consequences of his refusal. According to the current agreement between LaLiga and the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE), there are specific sanctions for acts considered indiscipline.

This case also presents a complex legal situation. Although the agreement between LaLiga and AFE contemplates possible sanctions, the Data Protection Law supports the player's right not to make his medical data public. This clash of regulations could lead to a complex legal dispute if both parties decide to keep their positions.