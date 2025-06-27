U-turn at Atlético de Madrid with Jan Oblak

The season has brought surprises at Atlético de Madrid. After months of rumors and speculation, the rojiblanca goal is once again a central topic for the fans and the club's environment. Everything pointed to a radical change between the posts, but the situation has taken an unexpected turn. The future of the goal seemed more open than ever, until recent events changed everything.

In the first months of 2024, Jan Oblak's continuity was more questioned than ever. Different media outlets and voices close to Atlético took it for granted that the Slovenian, one of the heavyweights in the locker room, was going to experience his last campaign as a rojiblanco. It wasn't just a matter of performance: his salary, the highest in the squad, and the desire to start a deep renewal fueled the rumors about his departure.

The options to replace Oblak quickly came to light. Goalkeepers like Joan García, Unai Simón, or Kepa Arrizabalaga appeared on the colchonera radar. It was even mentioned that European clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan, and PSG were interested in acquiring the goalkeeper's services. The situation seemed headed toward an imminent exit, with an offer that, according to El Nacional, could be around €25 million.

| YouTube, XCatalunya

Oblak's performance and the Club World Cup as a turning point

However, reality on the field has started to change the narrative. Despite some doubts in previous seasons, Oblak has regained his form and prominence just when the team needed him most. His role in the recent Club World Cup was decisive. Although he conceded four goals in the match against PSG, his performance prevented an even bigger defeat and showed glimpses of his best version.

Coach Diego Pablo Simeone has publicly highlighted his goalkeeper's commitment, valuing his experience in key moments. This has led to a change of plans within the club. Now, far from seeking an immediate exit, the sporting management seems to be betting on keeping Oblak as the starting goalkeeper for at least one more season. Trust has been restored and everything indicates that the definitive change in goal will be postponed until the summer of 2026.

The stability of the goal, key for Atlético de Madrid

Oblak's permanence isn't just a sporting matter. His presence represents stability in a team that plans to renew other priority positions before addressing the change in goal. Atlético values the security provided by a goalkeeper with more than a decade at the club, used to the pressure of big European nights and who, despite ups and downs, keeps a competitive level.

Meanwhile, the rumors about Joan García and other young goalkeepers are still in the air, but they've lost strength in recent days. The sporting management considers that an immediate change could be risky, especially in a summer when more moves are expected in defense and midfield.