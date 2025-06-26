He's finishing his contract at Celta and is heading to Málaga: a long-desired signing

Málaga CF wants to strengthen their squad for the 2025-2026 season, and the transfer market is once again putting the blanquiazul club at the center of attention. After returning to Segunda División and the departure of key players like Manu Molina, Málaga's sporting management is working on bringing in a midfielder who can provide balance, experience, and ambition. In this context, the profile of a player with potential and a past in Real Madrid's youth academy has gained momentum in recent weeks. His arrival has become a top priority for the Andalusian club.

Carlos Dotor's time in Vigo is about to come to an end, not exactly in the way they dreamed of at Balaídos. The celeste club paid about three million euros to Real Madrid in 2023 for 50% of his rights, trusting the potential of a footballer who had stood out in the white reserve team. However, reality has been different. The midfielder never managed to establish himself in the first team, and his performance didn't convince either the coaches or the sporting management.

The lack of playing time led Dotor to go on two consecutive loans last season. First, he joined Real Oviedo, where he barely played and went unnoticed. In the winter transfer window, he changed scenery and moved to Sporting de Gijón, a team with which he had his best minutes in the second tier, although the final balance remains modest: 19 official matches and 660 min. (660 minutes) on the field, with two goals scored during his time at El Molinón.

| Real Oviedo

This limited contribution has prompted Celta to speed up his permanent departure. The Galician club wants to finalize the separation as soon as possible and free up salary cap space, although the negotiation is not simple. Dotor has a contract until 2028, and both parties are now seeking an agreement for termination.

Málaga, the favorite option... but not the only one

The deal is on track, but there are still several details to be solved. According to Cope Málaga and confirmed by specialized media, Málaga CF expects the midfielder to become a free agent so they can sign him as a free agent. The blanquiazul plan is to offer him a two-year contract plus an optional one, a common formula at the club and similar to the one used with Jon Karrikaburu last summer.

Málaga's interest is not new. Dotor is a footballer that the sporting management had on their radar for some time. The Madrid native's profile fits perfectly into the new project at La Rosaleda, where they are looking for footballers eager to prove themselves in professional soccer. However, there are other Segunda División clubs that have also inquired about his situation, which keeps the outcome open until his contract with Celta is solved.

| Real Oviedo

Carlos Dotor, at 24 years old, is looking for that ideal scenario to relaunch his career. His time in Real Madrid's youth academy has given him good vision and notable physical ability, although he has lacked consistency in recent seasons. In Málaga, they trust that, away from the pressure of Balaídos, the midfielder can regain his form and bring dynamism to the double pivot, one of the positions to be strengthened after Manu Molina's departure.