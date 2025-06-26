Alert at Real Betis, Lo Celso could leave: two top teams want him, 15M

In Heliópolis, peace is never guaranteed when the transfer window opens. Real Betis, which ended the season with bittersweet feelings and a squad marked by injuries, faces this summer with its sights set on its backbone. Giovani Lo Celso's presence is once again on everyone's lips, especially after his season full of ups and downs and the uncertainty about his future, which keeps Betis fans and those responsible for Manuel Pellegrini's project on edge.

Lo Celso's campaign hasn't gone unnoticed in Spanish soccer. The Argentine attacking midfielder has suffered as many as four muscle injuries that have prevented him from having the desired continuity. These physical setbacks have caused the Albiceleste international to miss more than four months of competition, forcing the Chilean coach to look for alternatives in the green-and-white line-up. Despite these issues, Lo Celso's performance has been remarkable when he has been available: nine goals and three assists in 34 official matches, totaling nearly 2,000 minutes.

Tactical coexistence with Isco Alarcón has been one of the biggest challenges for Pellegrini. The coach has tried different approaches, placing Lo Celso both in the double pivot and on the wings, but without finding a definitive synergy between the two. This situation has raised doubts about the viability of his role in Betis's starting eleven, just as the club aims to establish itself as a Champions League contender and keep adding titles under the leadership of the "Ingeniero."

| Marca

milan and juventus lurking: the Italian market tempts the Argentine

The interest of major European clubs hasn't taken long to appear. According to the French outlet Footmercato and sources close to Heliópolis, both AC Milan and Juventus have included Lo Celso on their list of targets for the current market. Both teams are looking to strengthen their midfield with talented footballers, and the Argentine's EU passport makes any deal with Serie A clubs easier. Betis, aware of his value, estimates the possible deal at around €15 million, an amount three times higher than the investment made for his return to Seville a year ago.

For now, there is no formal offer on the table, but talks and preliminary contacts keep happening. The player's camp insists that Lo Celso isn't pushing to leave, although they acknowledge that sporting ambitions and the opportunity to take a step forward in his career could weigh in if an attractive proposal arrives. Meanwhile, Betis's sporting management doesn't rule out any scenario in a summer that could be key for the project's future.

betis doesn't hang the "not for sale" sign and looks to Europe

Real Betis keeps its roadmap: strengthen the team to finally break into the Champions League spots and compete for titles. Lo Celso's departure, if it happens, would be a major challenge for Pellegrini, who trusts the Argentine as a key piece for next season. At Benito Villamarín, no one is untouchable, but the club will only accept a sale if its financial and sporting demands are met.

In the club's executive offices, the directive is clear: don't weaken the squad unless the deal represents a clear financial and sporting advantage. The continuity of the Chilean coach and the ambition of a project that wants to make a definitive leap in Europe mean that any decision about Lo Celso will be made with caution and always with the team's overall benefit in mind.