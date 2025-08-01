Bombshell with Ferran Torres's future: Flick must decide, irresistible offer

FC Barcelona continues their Asian tour with great attacking sensations and several standout names that are taking center stage. One of them is, without a doubt, Ferran Torres. The forward has started this preseason like a rocket, scoring goals, providing assists, and showing more commitment than ever to the project led by Flick.

Ferran has not only gained confidence with his performances, but also the affection of the fans. His connection with players like Gavi, Dani Olmo, or Rashford is working, and his versatility in the attacking front is giving him minutes both as a "9" and on the wings.

A footballer who has never wanted to leave

Ferran has experienced all kinds of moments: from criticism for his inconsistency to ovations for his effort and goal-scoring ability in key matches. This preseason, however, seems to have marked a turning point. "I want to stay here, fight for my place, and be important," he said a few weeks ago.

| FCB

In recent days, a video has gone viral in which Ferran comforts a child affected by the DANA during his camp: "I'll come back, I'll come back," he promises between hugs. This gesture has moved many Culers and confirms that the footballer is in one of his best moments both professionally and personally.

An attractive profile... also outside Europe

However, in Barça's environment, they know Ferran Torres is a player with a market, especially now that he is performing at a high level. His age (25 years old), his international experience, his image, and his versatility make him very attractive to many clubs.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

Dongou, now a commentator on Gerard Romero's Twitch channel, stated that a major foreign club has set their sights on Ferran Torres and is willing to make a serious offer. During his appearance on Jijantes, the former forward explained that "Ferran is of great interest," and that this entity would be willing to meet Barça's financial demands.

The rumors have spread quickly, but the truth is that, for now, Ferran hasn't taken any steps toward leaving. On the contrary, his goal remains clear: to establish himself in the team, make a difference, and regain a leading role. The question is whether the club will be able to withstand the pressure if the offer arrives formally and is attractive.

An offer that puts Barça to the test

Now, after days of rumors, the specific figure has been revealed: 60 million euros for three seasons. This amount (60 million euros) is, according to Dongou, already on the table. The origin? None other than Saudi Arabia, a destination that in recent years has attracted European soccer stars with multi-million contracts.

The Saudi club would not only meet Barça's demands, but would also offer Ferran a massive contract that triples his current salary. The proposal has been described as "immediate and without slow negotiations." Yes, the team is willing to pay "not tomorrow... now." The ball is in the player's court.