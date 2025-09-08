A coach from Türkiye doesn't hold back and speaks clearly about Messi: 'Lamine Yamal...'

Spain has completed a brilliant international break and delivered a memorable display at Konya Büyükşehir Arena. The team defeated Türkiye 6-0 with collective authority and a game-changing impact on the flanks. Lamine Yamal was once again a constant threat, accelerating every transition and punishing every individual matchup. The echo of the match has crossed borders and sparked a comparison as bold as it is inevitable.

Önder Özen, former Beşiktaş coach and a highly followed analyst in Türkiye, made a strong statement. He pointed out that surpassing Messi doesn't depend only on talent, but on extraordinary intelligence in every decision. He added that Lamine, at 18 years old, would already have surpassed Messi at that same age. The statement made an impact because it came after a statistically outstanding performance from the Catalan winger.

Against Türkiye, Lamine played 73 minutes with a continuous and sustained offensive presence. He recorded two assists, created four chances, and completed eight out of ten attempted dribbles. He won twelve out of sixteen ground duels, recovered six balls, and didn't lose possession once. From the right, he pinned the full-back, attacked the gap, and activated the midfielder with quick one-twos. He also freed Pedro Porro in the build-up, drawing defenders and creating numerical superiority after the first touch.

| @SEFutbol

His off-the-ball reading made a difference, attacking the far post when Oyarzabal pulled center-backs toward the edge of the box. On the ball, he always chose the right height to receive between the lines and turn inside. That's where diagonal runs appeared, forcing help and opening lanes for Merino. The final output validated the impression: Spain created advantages every time Lamine received facing forward. The team found rhythm, depth, and composure in the same footballer.

Between hyperbole and caution: the standard set by Messi's legacy

Comparing 18-year-old Lamine with 18-year-old Messi oversimplifies a complex discussion. The Argentine turned early numbers into sustained dominance for a decade and a half, something unattainable without consistency. For Özen's statement to hold, Lamine will have to keep his physical, technical, and mental impact for many years. The demands of the schedule and the accumulation of attention will measure his ability to repeat performances.

The records of the young man from Catalunya already explain part of the phenomenon, with early milestones in La Liga and Champions. Also with the national team, where his output determined key stages and amplified the group's ambition. However, the leap from immaturity to dominance requires evolving in reading the tempo and emotional management. For now, the tactical framework offers the right signs: high efficiency in dribbling and growing accuracy in the final decision.

For Flick, his role at Barça will remain tied to receiving wide and finishing inside. In Spain, De la Fuente enhances that same duality, taking advantage of his driven pass to the far post. The immediate challenge will be to keep up the volume without falling into physical overexposure after a demanding summer. If he stabilizes his numbers and keeps his competitive freshness, the debate will remain alive, although the comparison demands a long-term perspective. The sample is promising, but the verdict belongs to the consistency of the coming years.