Neither Cadaqués nor Begur: the Costa Brava spot chosen by Xavi Hernández

Xavi Hernández has taken a measured break after closing his time as Barça's coach. The decision is now behind him and the bench already has a new owner, allowing the Terrassa native to slow down and prioritize his loved ones. The question about his next destination still lingers, but it isn't setting the pace for his summer.

The family schedule has taken precedence, just as Núria Cunillera had been promising for some time. Their children, Àsia and Dan, have grown up among trips, school, and the ever-present ball, and the former coach is looking to balance things out. Privacy remains the rule for the couple, even if they sometimes share carefully chosen domestic moments on social media.

The getaway that brings back media attention without disturbing family calm

This August, they've chosen Costa Brava for one of those breaks that are savored without hurry. The clue didn't come from a TV exclusive, but from a fleeting story posted on his profile. The image showed a pool, a blue horizon, and the kind of light only Empordà offers on clear days.

| XCatalunya, Xavi Hernandez

The exact spot, later revealed by celebrity news, is Sa Conca, in s’Agaró. From a pool with a view, the couple looked out at the beach while posing relaxed with friends, far from the noise of the season. The location, a classic on the coastal path and a favorite of many Barcelona residents, explains why it's chosen by those who want to escape intrusive flashes.

The scene conveyed normalcy: summer, sea, and complicity with no need for a script. No forced poses or brands in sight, just a wide shot and that smile of someone finally sleeping well. The image reinforced a simple and powerful idea: the present is home, family, and the Mediterranean.

| Instagram, Xavi Hernandez

Meanwhile, the sports scene keeps moving around him, with offers and calls that don't stop. Xavi has made it clear that he wants to coach again with a project that excites him, even outside LaLiga or leading a national team. On the market, he has been linked to tempting offers from Saudi Arabia, but nothing has been signed yet.

What Xavi and Núria said, and how culés interpreted the summer message

Quietly, Xavi wrapped up another edition of his camp a few days ago, another key part of his summer. He thanked the families and hinted that, for now, the beach ball takes precedence over the tactics board. Cunillera keeps her discreet profile, consistent with years of rare glimpses into their private life. Instagramvanitatis.elconfidencial.com

Among followers, the reading was immediate: calm before the next professional leap. Costa Brava doesn't need filters to work as a story, and Sa Conca, even less. The sea serves as a pause, but also as a prelude to decisions that will come when the phone fits in his pocket.

| XCatalunya

Will Xavi return to a European bench before the end of the year, or will he go for an exotic challenge outside Catalunya? The answer, like the waves of s’Agaró, will come quietly, when rumor turns into decision.