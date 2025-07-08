Toni Freixa goes wild against Laporta over Nico Williams: 'He hasn't taken care of it...'

The disappointment over Nico Williams not joining continues to cause a real earthquake in the blaugrana environment. The latest to join the criticism has been Toni Freixa, former director and former presidential candidate of FC Barcelona, who hasn't hesitated to point directly at Joan Laporta and his team for the outcome of the summer's saga. His appearance on El Chiringuito included forceful statements and a bitter reflection on the club's management in one of the most desired operations by the fans.

Criticism of LaLiga's role and the pressure game on Barça

Freixa began his intervention by attacking LaLiga president Javier Tebas and the role he played throughout the process. "The fact that LaLiga's president comes out giving information that people don't need to have... Even meeting with representatives of Athletic Club and both acknowledging that they're talking about Barça," he said. For the former executive, these maneuvers only served to fuel doubts in Nico Williams's environment about the viability of signing for the Catalan club.

According to Freixa, the constant leaking of details and meetings ended up working against Barça. "All of this has been used to make Nico Williams's environment believe that maybe Barça isn't in a position to register him," he explained, pointing out that the climate of uncertainty caused from the outside ultimately tipped the player's decision in favor of Athletic Club.

| YouTube: DAZN ES

An unambitious Barça with no reaction in the market

Beyond external factors, Toni Freixa reserved his harshest criticism for Barça itself and Joan Laporta. "I'm hurt by my club," he confessed, lamenting the board's passive attitude during the final stages of the operation. "For me, Barça leaked an operation in a certain way and didn't pursue it with real interest, especially at the end. In the end, Athletic Club came out on top."

Freixa was blunt in pointing out the lack of determination in the offices: "I believe that market operations need to be handled differently. Here, absolutely everything has been broadcast, something was taken for granted that wasn't done, and in the end, we've taken a real hit. This needs to be acknowledged." For the former director, the media exposure and lack of discretion ultimately left the club exposed to Spanish and European soccer.

A warning for the future: more discretion and firmness in major signings

Freixa's speech reflects the discomfort that prevails among much of Barcelona fandom after losing Nico Williams, a top market target. The criticism isn't just about the final result, but about the way the operation has been managed from the start, with leaks, premature announcements, and a sense of improvisation that has damaged the club's image.