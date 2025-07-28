Total turnaround in Carlos Corberán's plan: Valencia want a Uruguayan midfielder

In the middle of the summer of 2025, Valencia CF is experiencing one of those decisive moments in the offices. With several names on the table and the urgent need to strengthen the midfield after the departure of key pieces, the sporting management has intensified their moves. The club is in a phase where every detail matters and any misstep could alter the planning for the next season, which is marked by the goal of consolidating Carlos Corberán's project.

Valencia CF's midfield has always been a sensitive area, and this year it is more so than ever. The memory of Barrenechea, who performed at a high level last season but whose return has been frustrated by Benfica's competition, remains very present among the fans. The need to find a reliable replacement has become an obsession both in the technical department and in the stands, which are hoping for the arrival of a physically strong player who can also surprise in attack.

Valencia explores new options after Barrenechea's departure

The 2025 summer transfer market is making it clear that the battle for midfielders is fiercer than ever. Corberán's preferred option was to renew Barrenechea's loan, but Benfica played their cards and the Argentine will not wear the che jersey again. This setback has forced Valencia to move quickly in search of alternatives and to explore markets that are less common for the club.

Among the candidates, the name of a Uruguayan midfielder with international experience and an EU passport has emerged strongly: Nicolás Fonseca. His profile fits what the coaching staff is looking for: tactical ability, good ball distribution, and strength in recovering possession, but without giving up offensive deployment. The club, aware of the importance of the signing, has advanced negotiations in recent hours, according to sources close to the operation.

The Uruguayan has developed his career between South America and Liga MX, where he has made a leap in quality over the past year. At just 26 years old, and born in Naples, he stands out for his versatility, being able to take on defensive duties and surprise from the second line thanks to his shooting and vision. In addition, he has the endorsement of having played minutes with Uruguay's senior national team under Marcelo Bielsa, with whom Corberán keeps an excellent relationship.

His family background also adds an extra point of interest for Valencia fans, as he is the son of a legendary striker who made Mestalla stand up decades ago. Despite his genes and being a coach's favorite, Valencia fans are divided regarding his possible arrival, since the feedback from Mexico hasn't been entirely positive and there are doubts about his adaptation to Spanish soccer.

The operation accelerates: advanced negotiations and possible transfer figures

Valencia CF has intensified contacts with the club that owns the footballer, and the talks are said to be very advanced. It is estimated that the amount of the operation will be around three million euros, an amount that is manageable for the club's current finances. The deal could be closed in the coming days, thus becoming the fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Julen Agirrezabala, Dani Raba, and Copete, the latter about to undergo a medical in the capital of Turia.

One of the keys to the negotiation lies in the fact that the player's rights are shared between his current team and the club where he excelled in Argentina. This forces Valencia to negotiate with both parties to reach a satisfactory agreement.