Manchester United's offer to Barça for Marc Casadó

In every transfer window, England usually focuses on LaLiga in search of young talents with international potential. This summer, one of the names that is being mentioned most often in the offices at Old Trafford is that of a midfielder who has won over FC Barcelona's coaches thanks to his growth and maturity on the field.

Manchester United, in the midst of a full squad rebuild, has made Marc Casadó a priority for their sports project, and everything indicates that the English offensive will be serious and forceful.

Portuguese coach Rúben Amorim, one of the main architects of the new direction for the Red Devils, has emphasized to the sports management his admiration for the tactical profile and recovery ability of the Barça academy graduate. Barça, aware that every summer the interest from the Premier League in their young prospects intensifies, is following this chapter with special attention due to Casadó's contract situation and exponential growth during the 2024/2025 campaign.

2024/2025 season: statistics that support Casadó's leap to the elite

The data from the last season largely explain the growing interest Casadó is generating beyond Camp Nou. The midfielder has played in 36 official matches with the first team, distributed among LaLiga, UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España. His total minutes reach 2,447, establishing himself as one of the most used young players in Hansi Flick's rotation.

In LaLiga, he played 23 matches, scored one goal, and provided three assists, in addition to adding key minutes in Europe (10 Champions League matches and two appearances in the Supercopa). Casadó's versatility and tactical maturity have been essential in compensating for absences in the midfield, earning the trust of the blaugrana coaching staff.

The player's market value, reviewed in June 2025, is already set at 30 million euros, and his contract with the Catalan club expires in 2028. Although the value remains affordable for financially strong clubs like United, Barça is working on a contract improvement to raise both his salary and protection against possible offers.

Tactical analysis: why Casadó fits into Amorim's plan for United

Rúben Amorim is looking for a midfielder profile who is intense, covers ground, has good positioning, and can play out from the back under pressure. In Casadó, he has found a player who understands the game, anticipates transitions, and offers defensive solidity. The Premier League demands midfielders capable of withstanding the physical pace and tactical pressure, qualities the Barça academy graduate has shown against top-level opponents both in Spain and Europe.

At Barça, Hansi Flick values him for his tactical discipline and for his ability to play both as a defensive pivot and as an interior midfielder. At Old Trafford, they see him as the ideal replacement to bring balance to a midfield in need of energy and game reading.

Barça's stance and Casadó's personal decision

From FC Barcelona, the response to the rumors is firm: selling Casadó is not in the immediate plans. Flick is counting on him, above all, as a solution in case of injuries or suspensions in a physically demanding and tightly scheduled season. In addition, internal sources acknowledge that the club is preparing a contract renewal in line with his new status.

Meanwhile, the player is not considering a change of scenery in the short term. His inner circle assures that he is focused on earning a spot under Flick's orders and on proving that he can establish himself as a starter in the first team. The club's trust and the opportunity to grow at the elite level currently outweigh any million-euro offer.

Can United convince Barça this summer?

Manchester United's intention is clear: they will present an offer that could be around 40 million euros, an amount that is difficult for any European club to reject. However, both the blaugrana sports management and Casadó himself, for now, keep the door closed to a departure.