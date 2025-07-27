Asier Garitano doesn't hold back: these are his three requests for Real Sporting

Sporting de Gijón's preseason has started at Mareo at a good pace, but also with several challenges to solve. Coach Asier Garitano has made it clear that, in order to face the next season with guarantees, the Asturian club needs to strengthen three specific positions.

Garitano's message and the current situation at Mareo

At a press conference last Friday, July 25, 2025, Garitano confirmed that the team is still waiting to finalize three signings: a center-back, a defensive midfielder (a "6"-type central midfielder), and a right winger. This message reaffirms what executive president David Guerra stated days earlier, who also spoke about three remaining additions after already announcing two reinforcements.

The coach's goal is to design a balanced squad, which can have duplicity in several positions and even a third option in some spots. The idea is to have 21 outfield footballers and three goalkeepers, one of them from the reserve team.

| Sporting de Gijón

Signings already made and urgent profiles yet to be finalized

So far, the club has brought in players such as Álex Corredera, Pablo Vázquez, Lucas Perrin, and several loanees. The arrival of center-back Lucas Perrin from Hamburg stands out, as he joined on a free transfer with a contract until 2027; and the addition of Álex Corredera, a central midfielder with experience in Segunda and the Russian league, signed until 2028.

Despite these additions, Garitano insists: well-defined profiles are still missing. He is looking for another center-back, a central midfielder with organizational skills, and a fast, unbalancing right winger.

Interest in Sergio Álvarez and other names on the table

Garitano mentioned his interest in central midfielder Sergio Álvarez, currently at Eibar, although his signing will depend on the player himself since he has a contract with his current club. He also opened the door to the addition of Diawara, a free agent footballer whom he knows from facing him with Eldense. He did not rule out other alternatives depending on how the market develops.

| XCatalunya, Sporting de Gijón

Squad challenges and the future of the reserve team

The coach from Gipuzkoa has stated his trust in the left wing, where players like Queipo and Gaspar have his support and cover that area well without the need for new signings, except for unexpected departures. As for defenders and midfielders, depending on performance and the market, the club is evaluating reserve team footballers and considering possible loans or departures of players with fewer minutes.

Garitano also hinted that Jesús Bernal might not be available until January due to medical recovery, which further complicates squad planning.

Will Sporting be able to finalize reinforcements before the start of the season?

The transfer window remains open and the clock is ticking. Garitano needs to complete his three priority profiles to work with full guarantees during the preseason. The club must make moves in defense, midfield, and wide attack, while managing possible departures or loans. It is still unknown whether the sought-after central midfielder will arrive as a free agent, on loan, or through a transfer, but patience and sound judgment seem to be the roadmap.