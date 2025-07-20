Tomás Roncero's tweet against Rashford that could backfire on him

During the summer transfer markets, social media become a stage for passionate debates and messages that, on many occasions, fuel the rivalry between the giants of Spanish soccer. This time, the focus has been on FC Barcelona's moves, as they seek to rebuild their attack after several failed attempts and with a high-profile signing about to be finalized. The debate quickly ignites when leading journalists in the Madrid environment share their opinions on Twitter.

Journalist Tomás Roncero, a well-known Real Madrid supporter, has posted a message that hasn't gone unnoticed. His tweet, which refers to Barça's failed attempts to sign Nico Williams, Luis Díaz, and Rafael Leao, has caused thousands of reactions within minutes. The message uses irony regarding the supposed lack of success for the Catalans in their main targets for this summer, ending with a direct reference to the recent agreement with Marcus Rashford: "Nico? Nothing. Luis Díaz? Nothing. Leao? Nothing. Rashford? Bingo. Plan R never fails".

Barça's long road to Rashford and the similarities with Real Madrid

However, the difficulties in closing major deals in the transfer market aren't exclusive to the Catalan club. Barça, after Nico Williams's "no" and the financial obstacles to signing Luis Díaz and Leao, has found in Rashford a reliable alternative to strengthen the left wing, one of the most demanded positions by Hansi Flick. The English footballer arrives after negotiations in which both he and Manchester United have had to make concessions, especially financially.

The context inevitably recalls situations experienced by Real Madrid itself in recent years. The arrival of Kylian Mbappé, for example, was the culmination of a negotiation process that lasted for seven consecutive summers, in which the Madrid club tried unsuccessfully before securing his signing. Something similar has happened this very summer with the search for reinforcements at left back, where the top target was Alphonso Davies and, in the end, the sporting management opted for Álvaro Carreras as an alternative option.

The reality of the transfer market forces all major clubs to move with several alternatives and to change targets when conditions don't allow it. Barça's case with Rashford is paradigmatic, but not unique. Real Madrid has also experienced firsthand the difficulty of signing "top" players and the need to adapt to an inflated and highly competitive market.

Moreover, the first name on the list isn't always the one who ends up succeeding. The recent history of soccer is full of examples where the "plan B" turns out to be a resounding success. Mastantuono, recently signed by Madrid after the failed attempt for Florian Wirtz, is further proof that success in the offices depends on many factors, from the player's willingness to the financial demands of the selling clubs.

The Barça fans watch Rashford's arrival with excitement and some caution. The English striker lands in Barcelona with the challenge of bringing the team back to the highest competitive level and proving that he can be decisive in a context of maximum demand. The reaction on social media to Roncero's tweet has been immediate, with many fans recalling the very obstacles that Real Madrid has encountered in their search for reinforcements in recent years.