Zaragoza, Deportivo and Valladolid want a player from Espanyol

The transfer market show never rests, and at Espanyol, sporting decisions are beginning to shape the immediate future of several players. The blanquiazul club, which aims to strengthen their squad and regain prominence in the top flight, is facing intense weeks in the transfer market. Several moves have already taken place during these weeks of the transfer window, but not all the cards are on the table yet.

José Gragera, a 25-year-old midfielder from Asturias, is emerging as one of the main figures for the remainder of the summer at Espanyol. Last season was especially tough for the former Sporting de Gijón player, hampered by a foot injury that forced him to undergo surgery and miss more than half the season. This situation halted his progress just as he was looking to establish himself as a regular in the perico engine room.

The return to action after his recovery hasn't been easy. The recent signings, especially the arrival of Ramón Terrats, have increased competition in midfield, making it even harder for Gragera to feature in Manolo González's plans. The midfielder, who arrived in Barcelona for almost three million euros and with a contract until 2028, didn't play a single minute in the first summer friendly against Peralada, a technical decision that makes his current position within the team clear.

| RCDE

Zaragoza, Deportivo, and Valladolid lead the race for a loan that could shape the market

Interest in Gragera from LaLiga Hypermotion hasn't taken long to arrive. According to journalist Ángel García, several clubs have moved quickly to explore his signing on loan, with Zaragoza, Deportivo de La Coruña, and Valladolid currently leading the race. All three are looking to strengthen their midfield with a player experienced in the division, who can provide balance, vision, and defensive work to projects with promotion ambitions.

Deportivo is considering signing him to add muscle and quality alongside Riki Rodríguez. However, they will first need to move other footballers out to balance their squad and free up salary space. In Zaragoza, the sporting management has had to redirect the market after Kervin Arriaga's departure to Levante, identifying Gragera as the main alternative on Txema Indias's list. Meanwhile, Valladolid, aiming to return to the elite as soon as possible, is closely following the progress of negotiations, waiting for an opportunity to close the deal.

Espanyol wants a loan, but Gragera is waiting for his opportunity

The blanquiazul club is clear that the best option for the player is a loan that would allow him to regain minutes and confidence after a difficult year. The sporting directors see this move as an opportunity for Gragera to show again the level that convinced Espanyol to invest in him and, at the same time, to increase the value of an asset with a long-term contract.

However, Mundo Deportivo reports that the footballer keeps hoping to turn his situation around in Barcelona. Gragera is aware that, as of today, he isn't in Manolo González's plans, but he trusts the season is long and opportunities may arise if he proves his level in training and earns the coach's trust.