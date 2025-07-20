Eder Sarabia wants a Bulgarian forward for Elche

Martínez Valero is once again dressed up for the preseason after Elche's desired return to the top division. The franjiverde board is facing a crucial transfer window in which every move could make the difference in their goal to establish themselves in LaLiga. Eder Sarabia and the sporting management are searching for standout talent for a squad that has suffered significant departures and needs to reinvent itself, especially in the attacking area.

The emergence of Filip Krastev hasn't gone unnoticed among European football sporting directors. At just 23 years old, the Bulgarian winger was one of the biggest revelations of last season at PEC Zwolle, where he scored six goals and provided as many assists in 32 official matches. His ability to break lines, reach the opponent's box, and his vision of the game have made him the most sought-after player at his club, which belongs to the City Group structure.

Krastev's contract situation, tied to Lommel SK until 2027, makes this summer the key moment to make the definitive leap to one of the top leagues. Elche, which has already completed the signings of Germán Valera, Alejandro Iturbe, and Leo Petrot, is joining a bidding war that won't be easy, according to MARCA. Krastev is a different profile from what the squad had: he can start from the left wing, but his natural habitat is as an attacking midfielder, where he makes the most of his shooting and creativity.

| Twitter

A transfer market with competition: Girona, Italy, and the opportunity for Elche

Krastev's future has become one of the most followed stories of the summer. Girona, which was close to signing him a few months ago thanks to their connection with City Group, is still keeping an eye on developments. However, Elche's appearance has changed the scenario. The club from Elche is willing to guarantee him a leading role, something key to attracting the footballer, who has also been linked with Sassuolo, Genoa, and several Eredivisie teams.

Elche's sporting director, José Antonio Contreras, trusts he can convince the Bulgarian with an ambitious project and quality minutes in LaLiga. From the player's camp, the message is clear: the priority is to land in one of the top five leagues, and the Spanish championship is well positioned. The operation won't be easy due to international competition and the striker's market value, which is around four million euros, but the franjiverde club is determined to compete until the end.

Eder Sarabia is looking for speed, dribbling, and the ability to combine in the final third, a profile Krastev has shown during his time in the Netherlands. The Bulgarian was chosen as PEC Zwolle's best player and delivered performances like the one against PSV, where he scored two goals and provided an assist in a single match. In addition to his offensive quality, he stands out for his personality and tactical maturity despite his youth, qualities the Basque coach considers essential for the leap to LaLiga.