Joana Sanz's beautiful message, about to become a mother, to Dani Alves

Joana Sanz has made headlines again after sharing a very personal text. The Canary Islands model has spoken openly about her relationship with Dani Alves. She did so through her Instagram account, where she usually expresses herself naturally. The message has moved many of her followers because of its sincerity.

"Love isn't always euphoria, it's also building and home"

Sanz begins her writing by recalling the intense beginnings of a relationship. "They'll never be 23 and 32 years old again," the model writes, referring to their youth. She states that the infatuation phase is now behind them.

She explains that this initial moment is full of dopamine, idealization, and nerves. However, over time, that love turns into something deeper. "The transition to a real, more mature, and lasting love comes," she adds.

| Instagram

She talks about the moment when imperfections are no longer hidden. Even so, you choose to love that person with their light and shadows. She highlights that true love is born when differences are accepted. Not when everything is perfect, but when there's a willingness to build. That, according to her, is what she now has with Dani Alves.

A process of transformation after difficult months

The couple have gone through an especially complicated stage in recent times. Dani Alves was accused of sexual assault, although he was eventually acquitted. During that process, both were constantly in the media spotlight.

| La Afición

Many thought the relationship wouldn't withstand the public pressure. However, Joana Sanz has made it clear that they're more united than ever. "This very difficult stretch has brought us even closer," she confessed a few days ago.

She talks about sincere conversations, shared routines, and hugs that bring peace. There are no longer nerves when they meet again, but there is a deeper complicity. "The love of life partners who no longer need to distance themselves," she writes. A message that has resonated with many people who are in stable relationships.

Social media react with empathy and understanding

Many have thanked Joana for her honesty at such a sensitive time. They've valued her ability to express what many feel. There have also been those who've criticized her for staying by Alves's side. She has also spoken about it: "I invite you to stop unloading your hate." She asked for respect for those who decide to move forward with their partner.

Instead of responding with confrontation, she has chosen introspection. She explains how she has experienced this process from within. With these words, she has regained her public voice after months of silence. She has shown that a real relationship isn't based on perfection. It's based on commitment, acceptance, and the desire to keep building.

Dani Alves, away from soccer but close to his partner

The footballer, who remains without a team since his acquittal, has kept a low profile. Joana's presence has been key in that intimate rebuilding. While the world keeps judging, they prefer to keep walking together. The love story that many thought was over is still standing. Perhaps, stronger than ever.