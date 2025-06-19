Tomás Roncero desperate over a penalty against Real Madrid: 'He has put...'

Real Madrid's debut in the new 2025 Club World Cup not only brought goals, excitement, and controversy... it also unleashed the fury of one of the most passionate Madridists in the media landscape: Tomás Roncero. The AS journalist didn't waste a minute expressing his outrage after referee Facundo Tello awarded a penalty to Al-Hilal, which resulted in the 1-1 scoreline.

Everything happened in the 41st minute of the match. Real Madrid's young center-back, Raúl Asencio, made a rookie mistake in the box. After losing his position to the Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo, he reacted with a slight tug on the back that, in the eyes of the Argentine referee, was enough to call a penalty.

From the penalty spot, Rúben Neves didn't miss: He fooled Courtois with a shot to the left post and brought the score level again after the opening goal by academy product Gonzalo, who had put Xabi Alonso's side ahead in the 34th minute.

| XCatalunya, Canva

"Soft penalty. He lets himself fall. He doesn't hold him. The referee set the bar very low."

A brief but forceful message. The journalist not only believed the action didn't deserve a sanction, but also accused the referee of influencing the match with a standard that was too lenient. For Roncero, the tug wasn't enough to bring down a professional forward, especially when, according to him, there was neither intent nor enough force to cause the fall.

His words sparked debate on social media. While Real Madrid fans shared their frustration with the controversial penalty, other users defended the referee's decision, arguing that a tug inside the box, even if slight, is punishable if it prevents the play from continuing.

| Canva

a costly mistake for Asencio

Beyond the refereeing debate, the truth is that Raúl Asencio was the main target in the first half. The center-back, who had been one of Xabi Alonso's bets for this tournament, made a mistake at a key moment, in a play where the ball didn't seem to pose much danger.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid couldn't capitalize on their good start or keep the lead. Although the team had several clear chances to score a second, the Saudi side, led by Simone Inzaghi, showed character, personality, and an unexpected intensity, pushing the white team into moments of defensive distress.

real Madrid forced to react

Xabi Alonso's debut at the helm of Real Madrid in an international competition wasn't the dream start. Despite the talent the white squad has managed to assemble—with names like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen joining the group—the team is still in a trial phase.

The pressure to deliver a good performance in this new Club World Cup format is enormous, and any misstep can be costly in a short and intense group stage. For Roncero and many Madridists, the feeling is that the team is not only fighting against their opponents, but also against refereeing decisions they consider disproportionate.

"If that's a penalty, let's throw the rulebook into the river."

But the most shocking part came after the match: Internal sources from the white club leaked that a formal complaint will be filed with FIFA over the refereeing criteria, not only for the penalty called against Asencio, but also for other decisions during the match. Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, the tension seems to be rising... and not just on the field.