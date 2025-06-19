José Álvarez confirms the day Nico Williams will sign with Barça

The Barça fanbase is holding their breath as one of the most desired signings of the summer transfer window approaches. Journalist José Álvarez has dropped the bomb: Nico Williams will be a FC Barcelona player in the coming weeks, and it's not just another rumor, but rather detailed information from all parties involved.

Álvarez has been very clear in his statement: “The signing is on track.” Not only has a nearly finalized financial agreement been reached with the player, the club has also already started to take action with the payment plan to pay his release clause, which is around €58 million (about $62.7 million) plus CPI.

In other words, this is no longer just a simple intention or an open negotiation, but an advanced operation that could be completed before July 14, the date when the team's preseason begins.

| Canva

The financial agreement, very similar to 2023

According to Álvarez, the salary agreed between Barça and Nico Williams would be around €6.5 to €7 million (about $7.0 to $7.5 million) net per season, plus performance bonuses. This figure was already on the table in the previous attempt to sign him, but circumstances at that time didn't allow it. This time, with the approval of Deco, Hansi Flick, and Joan Laporta, the outlook has changed drastically.

The key to the progress has been the recent meeting between Deco and the player's entourage, which has sped up the process. Since then, contacts have intensified, Barça has evaluated all the financial variables, and they've found a viable payment formula, despite their well-known difficulties with Financial Fair Play.

| Canva

Nico, fully committed to Barça

Another decisive factor is the player's total willingness. As José Álvarez has confirmed, Nico Williams “wants to play for Barça 100%”. His entourage also supports him, and the Barça locker room would welcome him with open arms, especially his friends in the national team and among the younger members of the squad.

The Athletic Club footballer is currently on vacation, but his mind is in Barcelona. The idea is clear: he wants to solve his future before joining preseason with his current club. He doesn't want to repeat the strain of previous years and is willing to close the chapter with the Lions cleanly and quickly.

A strategic signing for Flick's second year

Nico is a winger with dribbling skills, physicality, and goal-scoring ability, and he fits perfectly into the profile the German coach is looking for at Barça. In addition, his arrival would bring fresh air to the squad and open up new attacking combinations alongside players like Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, or Pedri.

In the offices, Deco and Laporta are fully committed. For good reason: they know that signing Nico Williams would be a show of authority in the market and a clear message that Barça wants to return to the top, both in Spain and in Europe.

When will it become official?

This is where Álvarez makes the big revelation: the signing could be completed within two to three weeks, even before Barça's preseason begins. With a level of optimism close to 95%, according to his sources, only a last-minute catastrophe could stop the transfer.

In short, barring an unexpected twist, Nico Williams will wear the blaugrana jersey this summer. Barça have launched their final offensive, and the fans are already starting to dream of a new idol on the left wing at Camp Nou.