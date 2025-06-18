Joan Laporta and Deco's decisive move to get Nico Williams to sign for Barça

The transfer market has reached a boiling point and FC Barcelona is not lagging behind. After weeks of rumors, discreet moves, and calculated silences, the blaugrana machine has started to move decisively. The goal is clear and has a name: Nico Williams.

The young winger from Athletic Club is, as of today, the absolute priority for the blaugrana sporting management. The trip by Deco, Bojan Krkic, and other members of the sporting department to Ibiza, where the player is on vacation, leaves no room for doubt. Barça has activated the final phase of the operation.

Flick and Laporta's approval speeds everything up

The German coach has given the green light to the signing after receiving very positive reports about the player. Nico's speed, dribbling, and commitment fit Flick's style. Joan Laporta has also personally gotten involved in the operation, convinced that Williams is a strategic bet for both the present and the future.

| FCB, FootyRenders

Meanwhile, the player has made a decisive gesture. His agent, Félix Tainta, conveyed days ago the winger's total willingness to sign with Barça this summer. The requirement: that his registration is guaranteed before the start of La Liga. The experience of signings blocked by "financial fair play" is still recent, and Nico doesn't want to take risks.

a meticulous operation with the clock ticking

The key is time. Barça has to balance the numbers, arrange departures, and create room to register Nico without jeopardizing the club's financial stability. The release clause amounts to €58 million (58 million euros) plus the CPI. This is a high figure, but the club is willing to pay it all at once.

| FC Barcelona, XCatalunya, YouTube: Mundo Deportivo, YouTube: DAZN ES

Meanwhile, the contract terms are being negotiated: duration, salary, and performance bonuses. Everything is on track and the agreement is expected to be finalized within days. Even the preseason planning is designed so Nico can join as soon as possible and immediately integrate into the first team's dynamics.

which players will leave to make room for him?

Nico Williams's signing could have direct consequences for the current squad. Players like Ferran Torres or Ansu Fati could be on the chopping block. The arrival of a starting winger with influence will force the club to make room both in minutes and in the wage bill.

Nico Williams, a full international, young, desired by other European giants, and with La Liga DNA, embodies everything the club needs right now. Above all, he represents the possibility of rebuilding a competitive team without mortgaging the future. He would be a great signing.

the big revelation of the operation

But the most striking thing is not the player's talent, nor the club's financial effort, not even Flick's support. The most relevant thing is that, according to sources close to Barça's environment, Nico Williams has already said "yes" to the club. The personal agreement is closed. Only the last financial details with Athletic remain to be solved.

In other words: Nico will be a Barça player. It's only a matter of time. The countdown has already begun.