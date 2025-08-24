Tomás Roncero delivers the final blow to Atlético de Madrid: 'Cholo...'

Metropolitano closed the afternoon with an uncomfortable murmur and glances toward the bench. Between summer signings and promises of identity, the feeling was one of an interrupted path.

The scoreboard against Elche left two signs, a draw and a warning, after the 1-1 against a newly promoted team. Elche held out at Metropolitano this Saturday, August 23, 2025, and exposed old rojiblanco vices.

Sorloth strikes first and Rafa Mir responds with visiting efficiency

Alexander Sørloth opened the match very early, finishing a vertical play assisted by David Hancko. The plan seemed on track until Rafa Mir punished a turnover and silenced the stadium. From then on, Simeone's side piled up chances without success and became frustrated again.

The ironic chorus on social media and the phrase that reopens the debate on the bench

As soon as the final whistle sounded, the old refrain filled Madridist social media again. Tomás Roncero wrote the following on X as soon as the match ended: "Cholo, stay!!!", a recurring catchphrase every time the project wobbles.

Dominance without reward: possession, shots, and a line-up with plenty of summer 2025

The line-up combined summer 2025 signings with long-standing pillars, but final precision was missing. Possession was 58% and shots on target 6-2, clear indicators of dominance without reward. Conor Gallagher, Julián Álvarez, and David Hancko appeared, although the final pass was scarce again. Metropolitano gathered 59,369 spectators, impatient in the face of a start no one expected.

A brave Elche: Sarabia organizes, Dituro keeps, and Rafa Mir decides with little

Elche competed with discipline, attacked with quick transitions, and found oxygen in Rafa Mir. Matías Dituro made key interventions and cooled several rojiblanco attempts in tense moments. The excitement of promotion was evident in their fans, who took over Metropolitano with enthusiasm.

The table after two matchdays and a schedule that demands a reaction

After two matchdays, Atlético have 1 point and Elche remain with 2. The next league test will be at Mendizorroza against Alavés, with an urgent need to grow. In addition, on August 28 the European draw arrives, which will set the demands for the immediate autumn.

The question that will define 2025/26: what does Atlético need to take off?

Simeone needs to adjust pressing, automatisms, and profiles to activate Sørloth in advantageous positions. The team creates and pushes, but circulation fades right where goals are born. If that efficiency appears, the noise on social media will die down on its own very soon. Follow the latest LaLiga signings so you don't miss the next story.