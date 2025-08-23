The blaugrana week arrives full of decisions that shape the line-up, rotation, and morale. The coach spoke to the press on the eve of the league debut in València, with the schedule tightening. He insisted that the season will be long and demanding, focusing on collective commitment.

In that context, he made it clear that he isn't considering any departures now and that he needs the entire squad. The message included young players with a growing role in the pivot, a key position in his playbook.

Hansi Flick's plan for the holding midfielder in 2025 and Casadó's role

The coach has repeated that he wants healthy competition at the base, alternating profiles depending on the opponent's context. If Frenkie de Jong isn't at one hundred percent, Casadó provides balance, tactical awareness, and positive aggression.

In addition, the coach himself has explained that he has spoken with the academy player and that his desire is to stay. The idea is clear: keep the group together, avoid market temptations, and protect the model's automatisms.

Adrián Sánchez makes it clear

Here comes the external confirmation that was missing to understand the blaugrana holding midfielder's situation. Adrián Sánchez, a well-followed voice in the culé environment, summed it up forcefully. "For me, Casadó is untouchable, and for a large part of the club as well."

Adrián Sánchez emphasizes that the club has spent years enduring failed and hypocritical signings. He acknowledged that they waited impatiently for a different holding midfielder, mentioning names like André Gómez or Artur Melo. However, he reinforced that Marc Casadó stands out for his commitment and authenticity. He assured that if it weren't for a player like Casadó, expectations for the squad would change drastically with injuries, ups and downs, or physical battles on the field.

Marc Bernal's injury and its impact on the holding midfielder rotation

Marc Bernal's gradual return forces the staff to manage risks after his recent serious knee injury. That scenario reinforces the usefulness of a specialist who can hold the center without disrupting the most creative interior.

Premier rumors and Barça's stance: continuity over immediate profit

In recent months, there have been signs of interest from the Premier, raising understandable doubts among fans. However, the guideline is to prioritize the sporting project and the academy player's continuity in the first team.

Playing out from the back and pressing after losing possession: why the holding midfielder is gaining importance

Flick asks the holding midfielder to drop between the center backs when the opponent's press tightens the first line. With the ball, the instruction is to direct play to the strong side and accelerate after a clean reception.

Without the ball, the anchor must cover the interiors' backs and jump after losing possession without rushing. Casadó offers short, aggressive ranges and useful coverages, traits appreciated by the coaching staff.

The starting eleven against Levante and how De Jong's uncertainty affects it

The coach left De Jong's participation and Lewandowski's minutes hanging in the air. He also hinted that Ferran could play a significant role, depending on the forwards' physical condition.

If the Dutchman doesn't make it, the academy player gains ground to support the plan in the opponent's half. The ideal image recalls a flexible 4-3-3, with the holding midfielder balancing the interiors' height.

For the mobile reader, imagine a heat map of the holding midfielder protecting the deep central lane. That's how the emphasis on the base is understood, which is key to activating the wingers.

All this leads to an inevitable question, very typical of a competitive August. Will Barça be able to compete without signing another holding midfielder if the schedule gets tighter in the fall?