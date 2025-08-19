Tomás Roncero goes after Joan Laporta: 'At Real Madrid...'

Spanish soccer is going through a turbulent time where any significant statement becomes dynamite. Tensions between clubs, officials, and referees aren't new, but they resurface with particular intensity as the decisive stages of the season approach. In this atmosphere full of suspicion, a recent interview has brought up reflections that haven't gone unnoticed.

Roncero brings back old ghosts in Tenerife and points to referee favoritism

Tomás Roncero, one of the most recognized voices of media Madridism, spoke to The Objective to discuss current events and his journalistic persona. For example, he reviewed historic episodes that, in his opinion, marked a turning point. He recalled the two league titles lost in Tenerife in 1992 and 1993, with refereeing that he described as "scandalous" against Real Madrid.

He also highlighted the actions of García de Loza and Gracia Redondo, whom he sarcastically nicknamed "Desgracia Redondo." That period, according to his account, laid the foundation for what the newspaper As called "Villarato," a system that later found its fullest expression in the Negreira case.

The name of linesman Puentes Leira came up again in his argument. Roncero recalled that after disallowing a legitimate goal by Luis Milla, he ended up being part of the Referee Appointment Committee for three decades. "You make a serious mistake and take a league title away from Madrid, but then you're rewarded," he lamented. He insisted that this situation shows how the system rewards those who harmed the white club.

The new referee model doesn't convince the Madridist journalist either

Roncero extended his criticism to the present and attacked the recent model of the Technical Committee of Referees. He pointed to the arrival and hasty departure of Chema Alonso, an artificial intelligence specialist, as an example of the pressure surrounding Real Madrid. "He wasn't going to be in the VOR room, but they forced him to resign in two weeks," he explained. In contrast, he recalled that in the Negreira case, which was much more serious, nobody stepped back.

To reinforce his argument, the journalist relied on figures. Under the leadership of Fernández Borbalán, current head of the CTA, Barça won 90% of their matches, while Real Madrid barely reached 55%. He added that Prieto Iglesias, his right-hand man in the VAR, was close to being relegated to Segunda B during his time as a referee, but was inexplicably saved and then promoted to Primera División.

Roncero's view on Laporta versus the Florentino model

In his analysis of the presidents of the two major clubs, Roncero was blunt. He described Joan Laporta as a "bon vivant," capable of inspiring sympathy even in those who publicly criticize him. He acknowledged that in his personal encounters with him, he always received warmth and affection. However, he didn't hesitate to point out that in Real Madrid he would've lasted barely six months. "Culés forgive him his cardinal sins, but in Madrid that wouldn't be possible," he asserted.

At the same time, he argued that Florentino Pérez embodies the perfect model for the white club: an institutional figure who projects respect, dignity, and economic stability. He highlighted the transformation of Santiago Bernabéu, which he described as "the eighth wonder of the world," to reflect the president's management power.