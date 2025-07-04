Tomás Roncero gets caught on Twitter after celebrating Nico Williams's move to Barça

The rivalry between the giants of Spanish soccer never rests, especially not in summer. While clubs plan the season and fans dream of new signings, tension on social media intensifies. This atmosphere has been reflected once again after the wave of rumors surrounding Nico Williams's future and the possible arrival of the winger at Barça. Expectations were high, debates endless, and opinions, of course, quickly divided the fanbase.

In this scenario, the most prominent voices in sports journalism didn't want to be left out either. The presence of figures like Tomás Roncero on Twitter usually sparks heated debates. This time, his message not only fueled the debate but also received a flood of responses that quickly went viral.

Tomás Roncero's message and the fans' reaction

The leading journalist among Madridists didn't miss the chance to post a message celebrating Barça'snon-signing of Nico Williams. On his Twitter account, Roncero praised Athletic Club and its player, dedicating phrases full of irony toward the blaugrana board. "Historic lesson to Barça's arrogance, who thought he was signed without having the money to pay the release clause. Second RIDICULÉ in a row, stumbling over the same stone," he wrote.

His post immediately unleashed users' creativity and criticism. Many reminded him that Real Madrid experienced an even longer and more controversial situation with Kylian Mbappé. Others accused him of celebrating others' misfortunes while avoiding talking about his own club's frustrations. The comments, far from dying down, increased by the minute, with direct references to Florentino Pérez's management and Madridists' eternal wait for a star signing.

Comparisons with the Mbappé case and mockery in the context of Spanish soccer

Among the most viral responses, some users highlighted the contrast between what happened with Nico Williams and the Mbappé case. "You've made a fool of yourselves for 6 years with Mbappé," could be read among the most popular mentions. Others pointed out that Real Madrid took seven years to finalize the arrival of the French striker, with all the patience and resources of the white club, compared to the blaugrana situation.

The conversation was filled with irony and cross-references between Madridists and Culers. The followers didn't hesitate to use recent data and anecdotes to question Roncero's moral authority when talking about "foolishness" in the transfer market. The topic quickly escalated and became one of the most discussed debates of the day in the soccer community on Twitter.

There was money. Roncero lies

In his message, Tomás Roncero claims that Barça didn't have money. He lies. Joan Laporta and the rest of the board members have been making it clear for weeks that the signing or non-signing of Nico Williams wouldn't be a matter of money. With many difficulties, Barça has managed to leave behind the apocalypse created by Josep Maria Bartomeu and his friends, who ruined the club and left it very close to bankruptcy. Registering the striker wouldn't have been immediate, but it was a reality.