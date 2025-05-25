Tomás Guasch remembers Barça after Espanyol's stay: 'A...'

The end of the season in LaLiga has left a myriad of emotions, controversies, and, as could not be otherwise, messages loaded with irony and football memory. One of the protagonists of the conversation on social media after Espanyol's survival has been Tomás Guasch, a well-known journalist and confessed blanquiazul supporter, who did not miss the opportunity to send several messages after his team's salvation... and to remember Barça and its environment.

A message for Leganés... and for the usual rivals

Espanyol achieved a hard-fought survival after defeating Las Palmas 2-0, in a match where the refereeing controversy was once again at the center of the debate. Leganés, despite their resounding victory against Valladolid, ended up being relegated, which caused numerous reactions of solidarity and also criticism toward the refereeing decisions that have influenced the end of the season.

In this context, Tomás Guasch wanted to send a message of support to the Madrid team: "A hug to CD Leganés that is not one of the three worst", his tweet began, making clear his sympathy for the team that, like Espanyol the previous season, suffered firsthand the weight of refereeing and misfortune in the final stretch.

| RCDE

Memories of past controversies: Valencia and Atlético, in the perica memory

But Guasch did not stop there. The journalist did not hesitate to recall two of the most controversial episodes of the last season in Primera which, in the opinion of many, were decisive for Espanyol's relegation. On one hand, the disallowed goal to César Montes at Mestalla against Valencia, in one of the last matchdays of 2022/23. That action, in which Montes scored with a header but the play was invalidated for an alleged foul on goalkeeper Mamardashvili, was a severe blow to the blanquiazules' aspirations. Many still consider that there was no infraction, and that lost point ended up being key in the relegation.

On the other hand, Guasch recalled the goal awarded to Antoine Griezmann at the RCDE Stadium in the match against Atlético de Madrid. In that action, the ball barely crossed the line partially, but the VAR and the referee awarded the goal, fueling the sense of grievance that has haunted Espanyol since that fateful outcome.

In Guasch's words, "the penalty, like that disallowed goal to Espanyol in Valencia. Or the 'goal?' that of Griezmann in Cornellà: lamentable." A review of two refereeing decisions that still sting in the perico environment and serve as a reminder that football is sometimes not fair to the weakest.

A greeting to the "crazy ones" of Barça and the eternal rivalry

The final part of Guasch's message was, as expected, a direct nod to the rivalry with FC Barcelona. "Finally, a greeting to the crazy ones of Barcelona and surroundings: maybe next time. Quícir", wrote the journalist, referring to those blaugrana supporters who wished for Espanyol's relegation purely out of historical rivalry.

The message, loaded with sarcasm, quickly went viral among the blanquiazul fans, who found in Guasch's words a reflection of the sense of vindication after an extremely tough season.