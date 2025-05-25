Manolo González's strong words after the success of salvation: 'The club...'

Espanyol's stay in La Liga has become one of the most exciting moments of the season for Spanish football. After a campaign full of ups and downs and suffering until the last second, the team led by Manolo González has achieved the goal set at the beginning of the season: to maintain the category. A success that has sparked an overwhelming celebration both on the field of the RCDE Stadium and in the stands, and that has been capped off by the sincere and forceful words of the coach in the post-match press conference.

A clear message after the tension: "In the first half we weren't sharp"

Manolo González did not hesitate to acknowledge the difficulties experienced during the clash against UD Las Palmas. Espanyol took to the field knowing that only a victory would guarantee their salvation, but the pressure weighed more than expected in a first half where the team was far from their best level. "In the first half we weren't sharp and we lost balls. We didn't find ourselves. It was very difficult for us, and luckily in the second half we were able to change a bit and pull through," confessed the coach, highlighting the value of self-criticism and teamwork to reverse the situation after the break.

The blanquiazul coach wanted to highlight the collective effort throughout the season. "With everything. With all of you who have been supporting from behind. We have saved ourselves with 42 points, which is a huge amount. We have had difficult moments, but we have fought. I must thank the sporting director for trusting me and all the players", emphasized Manolo González. A gratitude extended not only to the locker room but also to the club's environment, all aware that salvation was a matter of pride for a historic entity of Spanish football.

The future of Espanyol: "The club must take steps forward"

One of the coach's most forceful messages came when referring to Espanyol's future. González was clear: "Everything starts with staying up, then having stability, a line that hasn't been here in recent years. It's obvious that the club must take steps forward. Even a blind person can see it. It's a very complicated category where quality rules." With these words, the coach makes it clear that staying up should only be the first step in a process of reconstruction and growth for the perica entity.

The coach insisted on the need to evolve in sports, take advantage of the experience lived this season, and strengthen the Espanyol brand: "In life, you have to evolve and grow. I'm talking about sports, I'm not getting into economics, but it's obvious that we have to try to improve. Everything we've experienced has to help us sell the Espanyol brand. I will continue to defend the club as long as they want. Just hope the club keeps growing."

Recognition to the players and the perico sentiment

Manolo González did not forget to highlight the contribution of key players like Joan García or Pere Milla. Of the goalkeeper, he stated that "he has delivered a great performance... We were clear that he was the starter, he's a spectacular guy with an impressive future." And about Pere Milla, decisive in the final stretch, he highlighted his ability to appear when most needed.

Finally, the coach made clear his commitment and his bond with the fans: "First, an enormous happiness for the club it is. I'm not the most perico, but I love the club very much. Saving yourself with Espanyol is an enormous feeling."

Regarding his continuity, Manolo González was direct: "There is a contract, and there's not much to talk about. We hope the team is as competitive as possible. What I want is the club's consensus, which seems to be there."