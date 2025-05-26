Víctor Lozano against the tide, 'blow' to Ancelotti: 'The coach with the most...'

Soccer, at times, reserves space for opinions that break with the prevailing discourse. The world of the beautiful game is characterized by an almost unanimous respect for its great figures, especially when they close an important chapter. However, the recent departure of Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid has sparked dissenting voices that have surprised with their harshness.

Carlo Ancelotti will cease to be Real Madrid's coach at the end of this season. This decision marks the end of a chapter full of successes for the white club, including multiple national and international titles. Ancelotti is considered one of the most respected coaches in world soccer, admired for his sporting achievements and his always gentlemanly and discreet personality.

Ancelotti's departure has caused a great amount of praise from various figures in international soccer, especially recognizing his ability to manage difficult locker rooms and win important matches. However, not all reactions have been positive.

| @mrancelotti

Controversial statement by Víctor Lozano

One of the most controversial analyses of the Italian coach's departure was made by journalist Víctor Lozano on the program "Onze," from Esport3. Unlike the majority, Lozano harshly criticized Ancelotti, calling him "the luckiest coach in the history of soccer".

Lozano openly questioned the legitimacy of the Italian coach's victories in the Champions League, claiming that his triumphs have been more related to luck than to clear sporting merits: "He has won three Champions that even he doesn't know how he won: the one in 2014 with that goal when they already had it lost; the famous one with the knockouts against City, Chelsea, PSG, and the final against Liverpool; and last year's the same. There are esoteric people trying to study how he could have won these Champions."

Lozano's statement didn't stop there, as he added a serious accusation against Ancelotti regarding the refereeing received during his time at Real Madrid: "Many coaches have enjoyed and taken advantage of favorable refereeing, but Ancelotti is the one who has the most". This statement, especially sensitive in the current context of Spanish soccer, quickly ignited social media and caused divided reactions among fans and sports analysts.

Lozano maintained his stance also on social media, reiterating the idea that Ancelotti has been a particularly fortunate and favored coach in controversial situations, clearly positioning himself against the majority current of admiration for the Italian coach.