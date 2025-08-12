Tomás Guasch goes wild against Barça over Ter Stegen's situation: 'The company...'

Barcelona's preseason, marked by the team's presentation before the Joan Gamper Trophy, has had an unexpected protagonist. The festive atmosphere, intended to present Hansi Flick's new sports project, was affected by an off-field issue that has sparked a deep debate among fans and in the media environment. This isn't the first time an important player has found himself at the center of an internal controversy, but in this case, the ramifications are both sporting and institutional.

The conflict that lit the fuse at Can Barça

Marc-André ter Stegen has been a Barcelona reference for years. He's a captain, a leader in the locker room, and one of the most consistent goalkeepers in Europe. However, in recent weeks, his relationship with the club took an unexpected turn. Everything started with an administrative disagreement: the goalkeeper refused to sign the authorization for his medical report from his back surgery to be sent to LaLiga. This signature was necessary to facilitate the registration of signings within financial fair play.

The refusal triggered a swift response from the organization. The club stripped him of the captaincy, took away his number, and opened a disciplinary file. Within hours, Ter Stegen went from being one of the squad's symbols to finding himself in a critical situation, isolated from key locker room decisions. Faced with the risk of prolonging the tension, the goalkeeper ended up signing the consent, thus unblocking the procedures and allowing the club to regain room to maneuver in the market.

| F.C. Barcelona

The file was closed and, almost immediately, the German regained the captaincy. At the event before the Gamper, he once again presented himself as one of the team's leaders, receiving a mix of applause and boos at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. In his speech, he spoke about "looking ahead" and thanked the coaching staff for their work, trying to downplay what had happened.

The incendiary response from Tomás Guasch

If the episode had already made headlines, journalist Tomás Guasch's words further fueled the debate. With his usual ironic tone, he claimed to have been "moved" by Ter Stegen's conciliatory statements, but didn't miss the chance to take a jab: he insinuated that the goalkeeper didn't write his speech alone and that "someone helped him with the commas and periods."

Next, his analysis was harsher. Guasch pointed out that Barcelona aren't seeking reconciliation out of will but out of economic necessity. He recalled that the goalkeeper still has three years left on his contract and that the organization must pay him around 30 million euros. "The company that manages his career is shady, but the club has to pay him. That's why they want to keep things peaceful," he said, suggesting that the relationship is far from idyllic.

He also raised an uncertain future scenario. According to his view, when Ter Stegen fully recovers, it remains to be seen whether he'll stay in the squad or if the club will choose to find him a way out to free up the wage bill. He even suggested that he could end up at another club before the next major international tournament, with Barcelona assuming part of his salary.

The Ter Stegen case is a clear example of how managing a locker room isn't limited to the field. Personal relationships, economic interests, and communication strategies play an essential role. While the team prepares to compete, the goalkeeping position is experiencing a tense atmosphere that, although it now seems stabilized, could flare up at any moment. What happens in the coming months will determine whether this episode is forgotten as an anecdote or becomes the beginning of the end of an era marked by security and leadership between the posts.