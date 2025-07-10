Three words from Luis Enrique to sink Edu Aguirre after Real Madrid - PSG

The historic thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid by 4-0 in the semifinal of the first reformed Club World Cup is still echoing, not only because of the soccer lesson on the field, but also because of what happened off it. Luis Enrique, PSG's coach, has not only made it clear that his team is the most in-form in Europe, but he has also sent messages in his own particular style.

One of them was directed straight at Edu Aguirre, journalist from "El Chiringuito" and a well-known defender of Madridism. The encounter between the two took place outside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where PSG ruthlessly destroyed Xabi Alonso's team.

Aguirre, who had traveled to the US to closely follow Real Madrid, approached Luis Enrique and, in a polite tone, said: "Congratulations, Lucho." The coach's response was as unexpected as it was ironic: "You're really happy, aren't you?" A phrase full of sarcasm that quickly went viral on social media.

An unrecognizable Madrid, a historic humiliation

The high pressing, intensity, ball circulation, and defensive strength were textbook. Luis Enrique has achieved what seemed impossible: turning PSG into a compact, united, and devastating unit without the need for big media personalities.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid was a shadow of itself. Neither Vinícius, nor Bellingham, not even Modric in his farewell could prevent the disaster. With glaring mistakes from Asencio and Rüdiger, who gifted the first two goals, the match was decided in just ten minutes. From then on, it was a triumphant walk for the Parisians.

The most painful thing for Madridists was not just the result, but the image. That is exactly what Edu Aguirre tried to gloss over with his congratulations to Luis Enrique. But the Asturian coach did not miss the chance to send a jab. "You're really happy, aren't you?" was not just a phrase for Aguirre, but a general hint to the media and the environment that, for years, have looked down on Luis Enrique's style for not fitting with the classic values of Madridism.

Mbappé's "septet"... that never came

A transfer that fueled the hopes of Madridists convinced that with Kylian a new golden era would arrive. However, Jota Jordi's tweet after the thrashing was as devastating as it was accurate: "Congratulations on the SEPTET with Mbappé." Nothing could be further from the truth.

The fact is that since the Frenchman signed for the white club, the team has been eliminated from the Champions League, has lost the Super Cup, has fallen in the Copa del Rey... and now is also out of the Club World Cup. All this, meanwhile PSG—without Mbappé—reaches the final playing some of the best soccer seen in years.

An uncomfortable mirror for Madrid

The reality is that Luis Enrique's PSG has become an uncomfortable mirror for Madrid. It represents everything Xabi Alonso's team wants to be and can't achieve: collective pressing, defensive solidity, offensive creativity, and hunger for titles. In Paris, the unit is what makes the difference.

The Club World Cup has put everyone in their place. In case it was not clear in the 90 minutes, Luis Enrique finished it off with a sarcastic smile and a phrase that is already part of modern soccer history.