There's no time for regret, signing in sight: CD Mirandés calls Valencia

Soccer never lets up, especially in the Second Division, where projects can never stop, not even after a historic season. CD Mirandés experienced one of the brightest campaigns in its recent history last season, but the joy was overshadowed by the defeat in the play-off final against Real Oviedo. The dream of promotion slipped away in the last battle, and the rojilla squad has already had to change its mindset: It's time to reinvent themselves to fight once again for promotion.

Despite the emotional blow, the board and coaching staff have moved quickly in the market, convinced that ambition must not fade. The Anduva club is looking for reinforcements that will help consolidate the competitive foundation that worked so well last season. They know that the Second Division is a demanding category and that losing positive momentum can be very costly. That's why the focus on young talents with potential and hunger for playing time is at the center of their strategy.

Valencia debates the departure of its center backs

Meanwhile, Valencia CF is experiencing intense days in the transfer market. The Mestalla club has seen several of its defensive prospects tempted by top-tier teams. The situation of Christian Mosquera, who is close to joining Arsenal, and the possible departure of Yarek Gasiorowski have forced the sporting management to rethink their moves with the academy's young players. The case of Iker Córdoba is currently one of the top priorities.

The young center back, who is 19 years old, is one of the greatest hopes of Valencia's academy. The club, aware of his potential, doesn't want him to stagnate and is considering a loan to a Second Division club. According to Ángel García, Mirandés has positioned itself as the favorite option for Córdoba to get playing time and continue developing. This isn't the first time Valencia has opted for this model: the loan of César Tàrraga turned out to be a success, and now the defender is an undisputed starter.

Iker Córdoba, a bet for the future seeking playing time in professional soccer

Iker Córdoba has already had the opportunity to debut with the first team, accumulating minutes in the Copa del Rey and LaLiga last season. However, the leap to consistent playing time in professional soccer is the step he needs to take to establish himself among the best. His profile, marked by defensive solidity, strong aerial play, and ball distribution, fits perfectly with Mirandés's philosophy, a club that has made the most of loans of young players from major teams.

The defender recently renewed his contract until 2028, which shows Valencia's complete trust in his development. However, everything depends on what happens with Mosquera and Yarek. If the club finds replacements in the market or the departures don't materialize, the door for Córdoba's loan could open definitively in the coming weeks.