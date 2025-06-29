Pedrerol defends Barça again, now against Tebas: 'It's not normal...'

The transfer market not only stirs up club offices, but also sparks debates in the media and within LaLiga's own leadership. This time, the media spotlight is on Athletic Club's reaction and the role of Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, in an operation that has reopened old wounds between historic clubs. The possible signing of Nico Williams by FC Barcelona has triggered an institutional earthquake that leaves no one indifferent, especially after the publication of an official statement by the Bilbao club.

Athletic Club's statement and the immediate reaction in the media

Late yesterday, Athletic Club released a statement detailing a formal meeting held with Javier Tebas in Madrid. The text, which emphasizes transparency and respect for financial fair play, thanks LaLiga for their willingness and highlights the Bilbao club's commitment to complying with economic control regulations. According to the club, the meeting addressed key topics, such as Barcelona's ability to sign new players, and they requested access to relevant information after Deco himself acknowledged Barça's interest in a footballer under contract until 2027.

The statement also includes recent remarks from Joan Laporta, who admitted that Barça is still "working to be in the 1:1 rule," meaning to comply with the salary limits required by LaLiga before being able to register players. Athletic concludes by showing their trust in LaLiga and stating that they will defend their interests until the last minute, making sure all clubs strictly comply with the regulations.

| Athletic Club

Pedrerol criticizes Tebas's attitude and Athletic's obsession with Barça

The reaction quickly arrived from the set of El Chiringuito. Josep Pedrerol was blunt in his analysis of the situation: "Athletic Club issues a statement revealing that they've met with Tebas to oversee the signing of Nico Williams by Barça. Tebas, this isn't done." The journalist expressed his bewilderment at the LaLiga president's stance and questioned whether it makes sense for Tebas to agree to oversee a club's operations at the request of another.

For Pedrerol, the red-and-white president's attitude borders on obsession: "I don't know, the president is obsessed with Barça. He's met with LaLiga and even announces it. Did Tebas really go along with that?" The questions followed in a critical tone, casting doubt on the impartiality of LaLiga's top official: "Does Tebas have to tell Athletic if Barça is signing well or badly or how they are financially? Does Tebas have to tell Athletic Club if Barça has the FPF or not? Do you think it's normal for the president of LaLiga to tell Athletic what's going well or badly at Laporta's house?"

The background of this controversy is clear: Athletic seeks to have all of Barça's operations overseen to prevent any irregularities in player signings, especially in the case of Nico Williams. Meanwhile, LaLiga finds itself in a delicate position, having to guarantee transparency and compliance with the rules, but without falling into favoritism or internal rivalries.

The debate also extends to the fans and the media environment. Is it legitimate for a club to ask LaLiga to closely monitor a direct rival? Should Tebas act as a referee in the transfer market? These questions remain unanswered as the Nico Williams operation stays at the center of the controversy and the clubs involved weigh each of their moves in a summer that promises strong emotions both in the offices and on the field.