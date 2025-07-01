Gaspart talks about the controversy between Barça and Athletic: 'If he wants to keep this war going...'

Tensions between historic clubs often leave a mark on the Spanish league, especially when a major signing comes into play. In recent weeks, the transfer of one of the biggest prospects in national soccer has sparked a debate that goes far beyond the field. The exchange of statements and the institutional battle have brought the Nico Williams case to the forefront, with two centenary clubs defending their position in front of all the fans.

Gaspart accuses Jon Uriarte of fueling the conflict between fan bases

Joan Gaspart's appearance on the program "Sólo para culés" hasn't gone unnoticed. The former Barça president, with extensive experience in negotiations and historic rivalries, focused on the role of Jon Uriarte, current president of Athletic Club. For Gaspart, Uriarte has been the main person responsible for the media escalation: "Athletic's fan base is following the president's populism. He's the one who's poured gasoline and alcohol on the fire".

Gaspart recalled the good rapport that both clubs have traditionally kept. He insisted that it has always been possible to negotiate and reach agreements, citing as an example his relationship with former president Pedro Aurtenetxe, who was indeed willing to sit down and talk during the famous signing of Zubizarreta. "That's the beauty of soccer," he stated, regretting the lack of understanding in this episode.

| YouTube: DAZN ES

Nico Williams's signing and the role of clauses in the negotiation

The current dispute centers on the possible departure of Nico Williams, a winger with great potential whom Barça intends to sign by paying his full release clause. Gaspart emphasized that the Catalan club isn't required to negotiate, since the regulations allow any interested team to acquire a footballer if they pay the set amount.

"In this case Barça doesn't even have to negotiate," the former Barça president pointed out, adding that the anger caused in Athletic's environment is more a populist strategy than a real rivalry issue. Gaspart was convinced that this matter won't break the traditional relationship of respect between Basques and Catalans: "He's not going to make Basques and Catalans have even the slightest differences because of a great player like Nico Williams".

Aware of the media magnitude the controversy has reached, Gaspart announced his intention to attend the next match Barça will play at San Mamés. "Maybe it's been 30 years since I've been to Bilbao, so I'll go to the new San Mamés," he explained, expressing his desire to meet with Athletic's fan clubs and ease the tension between both fan bases. The former official hopes to convince the red-and-white supporters that "they have no reason to be angry with us".

Gaspart's final message was forceful: if Athletic's president wants to continue the confrontation, it's a personal matter, but it doesn't represent the feelings of the majority of members or the spirit of coexistence in Spanish soccer. He proclaimed it as follows: "If the president wants to keep up this war, it's his personal problem".