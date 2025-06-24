The two footballers who are most likely to leave Tenerife

It's not unusual for real revolutions to take place every summer in the squads of teams that have just been relegated. CD Tenerife, after a difficult year in LaLiga Hypermotion, is facing a situation that forces the sporting management to make key decisions in the coming weeks. The pressure to adjust the budget, combined with the interest from other clubs in several of their best players, puts the Chicharrero club at the epicenter of the transfer market in the Second Division.

The recently concluded season has left its mark on the island. Tenerife, which not long ago was fighting for promotion to the top flight, has seen its project collapse in just a few months. Relegation has forced the club to rethink its roadmap, prioritizing financial viability and the regeneration of the group. In this context, the most outstanding footballers have automatically become highly sought-after pieces in the LaLiga Hypermotion market.

The club's policy, according to Felipe Miñambres, is to let go only those players for whom firm offers are received. Meanwhile, they are looking to reduce the squad and give more prominence to the youth team players, without closing the door to the most important footballers staying if the market doesn't end up moving.

Diarra and Luismi Cruz in the shop window

Among the names that have attracted the most interest, Yussi Diarra and Luismi Cruz stand out. Both have been key pieces for Tenerife and their performances haven't gone unnoticed by teams in the division. Diarra, a midfielder with great physical presence, has been one of the most consistent in the Tenerife squad and his professional growth has attracted the interest of at least seven Second Division clubs, according to several regional media outlets.

The player himself has publicly acknowledged his desire to keep competing in the second tier to continue his progression, making it clear that a move in search of playing time and stability is the preferred option for both him and his inner circle.

Meanwhile, Luismi Cruz is another of the most valuable assets in the market. His versatility in the attacking area, combined with his ability to break lines and bring dynamism, has made him a target for several ambitious projects in the division. Although there haven't been any formal proposals so far, there is growing interest and talks in the offices are happening daily. Teams like Racing de Santander have been mentioned.

As of today, Tenerife hasn't received official offers for either of the two footballers. Felipe Miñambres, the club's sporting director, has been very clear: "It's one thing for teams to like the players, and I'm sure almost every team in the Second Division likes Diarra and Luismi, but it's another thing to put an offer on the table. There's a difference". Thus, the club will only consider letting them go if a financial proposal that compensates for their departure actually materializes.

The sporting management's plan is to take advantage of both players' market value if serious proposals are received. The club prefers a transfer to a new loan, seeking to obtain financial returns that help balance the books after relegation. However, if satisfactory offers don't arrive, Tenerife is willing to keep them in a smaller squad, relying on youth players and making an effort to keep the competitive core together.