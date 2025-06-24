Elche and Levante UD want to celebrate their promotion by signing a Betis player

The summer is shaping up to be exciting for two historic clubs that have managed to return to the First Division. Elche and Levante UD are now looking to strengthen their projects with quality signings that will excite their fans and allow them to face the new challenge with confidence. Promotion is not only a sporting success but also a challenge in terms of planning and the market, where each addition can make the difference between fighting for survival or dreaming of something more.

Elche, after a season marked by defensive solidity and a compact team spirit, and Levante UD, which has opted for an offensive and dynamic play style under the leadership of Julián Calero, enter the market with clear objectives: to reinforce key positions without losing the essence of the group that brought them back to the elite. The recent experience of other promoted teams shows that making the right moves early on is vital to ensure a quick adaptation to the demands of the top tier.

Both clubs have scouted the domestic market in search of young footballers with potential, who can contribute both now and in the future. In this context, according to Diario de Sevilla, both have set their sights on Iker Losada, who has returned to Real Betis after his loan spell at Celta de Vigo.

a signing with a brilliant past and an uncertain present

Real Betis is facing a summer of significant changes in its squad. The sporting management is working on more than a dozen operations to adjust the locker room to the demands of Manuel Pellegrini and the verdiblanco environment. Among the most talked-about moves is the situation of Iker Losada, who just a year ago was considered one of the most promising talents in LaLiga Hypermotion, after delivering a spectacular season with Racing de Ferrol.

His arrival at Heliópolis caused great expectations, as the bético club bet on him with an investment of €1.8 million. However, adapting to the elite has not been easy. After a first half of the season with few opportunities, he was loaned to Celta, where he also did not find the desired continuity. Now, back in Seville, the footballer's future is open and the newly promoted clubs have spotted an opportunity.

His play style stands out for his ability to break through, his movement between the lines, and his skill with both feet. He is a footballer with the ability to link up and attack spaces, qualities highly valued by coaches like Eder Sarabia and Julián Calero, who favor dynamic, high-pressing soccer. In addition, his youth and room for improvement make him an ideal profile for teams seeking talent at a reasonable market price.

Negotiations are advanced and both Elche and Levante have put firm options on the table to secure his services. According to sources close to Betis, the deal could be closed as a loan with a purchase option or even as a permanent transfer, depending on the economic and sporting conditions that most convince the player and his entourage.