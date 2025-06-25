Betis's problems signing a Leganés player requested by Pellegrini

Transfer markets are often fertile ground for intense negotiations, conflicting interests, and deals that, due to economic or sporting nuances, end up becoming more complicated than expected. This season, Real Betis has encountered one of those stories that show how complex it can be to close deals even when all parties seem to agree on the sporting side.

Betis is approaching the start of the market with its sights set on strengthening the midfield, one of the areas that most needs stability after the last campaign. Pellegrini has been clear with the sporting management: It's vital to find a footballer capable of providing balance and energy, especially after the departure of key pieces and the promotion of some academy players to the first team. The commitment to young talent and the search for market opportunities is already a hallmark of the verdiblanco identity, but the economic context doesn't always play in their favor.

The Andalusian club had found an interesting profile in a young player who, after standing out in Segunda, arrived at Heliópolis on loan last summer and has had minutes both with the reserve team and the first team throughout the season. His level had convinced and Manuel Pellegrini saw in him a good midfielder for the future.

the deal cools off: figures and strategy behind the stalemate

The issue is that the agreement included a purchase option set at one million euros, valid until June 15. In addition, the verdiblanco club committed to pay €10,000 to Leganés for each match played by the footballer with the first team, a clause that ended up costing €40,000 after his participation in four official matches.

Although the player's performance convinced both the coaching staff and the technical secretariat—he was an important piece in the reserve team and reliable in his opportunities with the first team—Betis chose not to execute the purchase clause at the end of the deadline. The main reason: the intention to negotiate a lower fee for a permanent transfer, a move that Leganés immediately rejected, sticking to the figure agreed upon from the beginning.

According to journalist Kiko Martín on social media, the pepineros suspected that Betis was looking to sign the midfielder and then loan him to a Segunda División team, a strategy that could pose a sporting and economic risk for the Madrid club, especially if the player excelled at a potential direct rival after their relegation.

The Madrid-born midfielder, only 22 years old, has shown he has the potential to establish himself at the top level. Under Arzu's orders at Betis Deportivo, he was an undisputed starter, showing good physical deployment, sound decision-making in ball distribution, and the ability to adapt both as a pivot and in more advanced positions. In addition, his minutes with the first team—starting in the league against Real Sociedad and Valencia, and participating in the Copa del Rey—have increased his market value and the confidence in his potential.

With the departure of several Leganés midfielders (Neyou, Tapia, Brasanac, and Chicco), the Butarque team needs to strengthen its engine room and sees in this return an opportunity to test the footballer's true ceiling. His low salary—still as an under-23 with a non-professional contract—is another incentive to bet on his continuity, at least during the preseason.