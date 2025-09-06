The two Women's Barça players who are out due to injury against Athletic

Barça's women's team is heading into the season with a shorter squad. The summer was marked by numerous departures of key players. The only notable addition was Laia Aleixandri, who arrived from Manchester City. Despite this, the team started off with a resounding win.

The club decided not to strengthen any more positions, opting to rely on the youth academy. Several young players have already made their league debut with good results.Pere Romeu's approach is clear: trust in the reserve team. The season will be demanding and they'll need all available pieces.

Unexpected medical news

In the midst of trust in the youth academy, news arrived that complicates the outlook. The club issued an official statement confirming two significant absences. One of them involves one of the offensive stars. The other directly affects one of the breakout young players.

Caroline Graham Hansen is suffering from a ligament injury in her right midfoot. The Norwegian forward is awaiting further medical tests. Clara Serrajordi, meanwhile, has a sprain in her left ankle. Both will miss the next Liga F match.

Repercussions for the team

The injuries are forcing Pere Romeu to change his immediate plan.Graham Hansen's absence reduces Barça's imbalance and offensive threat. Serrajordi's absence complicates midfield rotation. The already short squad is facing an even greater challenge.

The estimated recovery time for Serrajordi is 2-3 weeks. In the Norwegian's case, there is no confirmed timeline yet. The idea is for her not to take any risks until she's in top form. The coaching staff needs to readjust roles immediately.

Next challenge at San Mamés

Barça will visit Athletic Club on matchday two. The match will be demanding, with a physical and highly competitive opponent. The Bilbao side stands out for their intensity and quick transitions. San Mamés always represents a tough venue for any visitor.

Barça arrives after an 8-0 win over Alhama in their opener. That match showed the offensive potential even with a reduced squad. However, now they'll have to face the challenge without two key players. The clash will serve to test this group's mental strength.

Looking to the immediate future

The schedule offers no respite with Champions League and Copa on the horizon. Romeu knows he'll need to rotate and count on all his players. The youth academy, once again, will play an essential role in this process. Every opportunity for the young players becomes invaluable experience.

The coach's final message is one of trust and ambition. He assures that the team remains ready to fight for everything. Barça's women's team, despite the difficulties, keeps their competitive identity intact. The fans hope the absences will soon be just a memory.