Pere Romeu breaks his silence and talks about Women's Barça's roster: 'I'm...'

Barça's women's team faces a new season with many uncertainties. The summer transfer window saw important departures and few additions. The only arrival was defender Laia Aleixandri, who came from Manchester City. Several key footballers decided to embark on new adventures outside Spain.

The club opted for a smaller squad. The sporting management trusts the youth academy as an immediate and future resource. Some young players have already made their debut in the first matchday of the league. The challenge will be to keep the level despite having fewer options.

Key departures from the locker room

The summer was marked by the departure of international stars. Fridolina Rolfö joined Manchester United in search of a new challenge. Ingrid Engen signed with Olympique de Lyon, a European powerhouse. Jana Fernández and Lucía Corrales headed to English soccer.

Ellie Roebuck, Bruna Vilamala, and Martina Fernández also left the team. All of them were players with prominence and international experience. Meanwhile, Barça focused on renewing their promising talents. Polish player Emilka Szymczak extended her contract and was loaned to Liverpool.

Youth from the reserve team

The coaching staff looks to the youth academy with special trust. Clara Serrajordi, a 17-year-old midfielder, started in the opening match. Aïcha Camara, an 18-year-old defender, also got minutes in her debut. Both replied well, reinforcing the commitment to Barça's youth system.

The coach assured that the young players are ready to compete seriously. He doesn't rule out that more footballers from the B team will join during the season. The schedule will be demanding with the league, cup, and Champions League. The youth academy could make the difference when injuries or suspensions arise.

Coach's message of reassurance

In his previous appearance, Pere Romeu wanted to send a message of calm to the environment. The coach valued the players' attitude and daily work. He explained that he sees a united, disciplined, and highly ambitious group. The conviction in the locker room is reflected both in training sessions and matches.

It was then that he delivered the most desired phrase by everyone. Romeu stated firmly: "I'm happy with the squad I have." He assured that he fully trusts his footballers, regardless of the numerical limitations. He did ask, however, that injuries spare the group.

Necessary adjustments in the system

Lucía Corrales's departure left a gap at full-back. The club acknowledges that there's no specific replacement in that position. Romeu plans to convert another player or turn to the youth academy. Even Laia Aleixandri could play in that role if needed.

Versatility will be a key tool for the coach this season. The shorter squad forces them to reinvent themselves according to each competitive context. The coach insists that mental preparation will be essential. The ability to adapt will decide close matches at the elite level.

Next challenge at San Mamés

This Sunday will bring the second matchday with a visit to Athletic. The match will be played at San Mamés at noon. Barça comes from an 8-0 win over Alhama in the opener. The opponent, however, promises a much more demanding and physical encounter.

Romeu warned that Athletic favors long possessions and offensive width. He highlighted their three strikers as major threats to the defense. He trusts his team to keep the necessary intensity and focus. The match will serve to measure the solidity of this new Barça.

Looking to the immediate future

The coach doesn't want excuses and focuses on competing for everything. The Champions League, the league, and the cup remain top priorities. He knows that European rivals have strengthened their squads with major signings. Barça is committed to a model based on the youth academy and commitment.

The coach repeats that he doesn't fear the reduced squad. He firmly believes that the group has enough quality, hunger, and determination. He trusts that internal unity will overcome the challenges of the schedule. He reminds everyone that each player will have a key role at some point.